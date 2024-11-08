Brownstone Insights

The Biden-Harris Administration Wasted Nearly One Billion on Misinformation
Instead of learning, adjusting, and apologizing, "experts" move to censor, criticize and mislead. This new report is the latest confirmation of these…
  
Brownstone Institute
 and 
Ian Miller
A Question of Standing
The legislative and executive branches will have unlimited power over The People if The People cannot bring cases against those branches.
  
Brownstone Institute
They Are Scrubbing the Internet Right Now
For the first time in 30 years, we have gone a long swath of time since Archive.org has chronicled the life of the Internet in real time.
  
JeffreyTucker
Brownstone Institute
, and 
Debbie Lerman
The Squirrel and the State
The outrage is rightly palpable, but not just because of the facts of the case. It also serves as a metaphor for the last four and a half years. Disease…
  
Brownstone Institute
Alison Morrow Files Free Speech Lawsuit
Morrow was instructed by her employer to remove the interview with me. When she refused, the State fired her—a clear violation by a government employer…
  
Brownstone Institute
 and 
Aaron Kheriaty, MD
The Global Assault on Religious Freedom
The assault on religion is not collateral damage in the war against free expression; suppressing worship is fundamental to the cause of tyranny.
  
Brownstone Institute
October 2024

Friends and Enemies of Human Conscience
This brings us to the root of the problem that I would like to discuss, the primacy of conscience versus the propaganda of progress and the resulting…
  
Brownstone Institute
Asking Eve’s Help in the Time of Lockdown
Of all the objections to the Covid-industrial complex you did not expect, chief among them ought to rank Gracia Grindal’s religious protest poems…
  
Brownstone Institute
Down to the Wire
Brownstone’s annual conference and gala are this coming weekend. We are widely excited to welcome more guests than ever before at the magnificent…
  
Brownstone Institute
The Censors Are Coming for Mental Health
In a corruptible world, it’s worth remembering that medical patients are often encouraged to seek a second opinion.
  
Brownstone Institute
Signs of Untruthfulness
Sometimes you know about the matter in question, and the statement disagrees with your understanding. You then suspect the speaker is untruthful. What…
  
Brownstone Institute
The Mechanics of Social Disintegration in the Modern Age
By taking these steps—paying attention, thinking critically, resisting division, seeking common ground, and promoting media literacy—we can hope to…
  
Brownstone Institute
 and 
Joshua Stylman
