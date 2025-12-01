Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V. N. Alexander's avatar
V. N. Alexander
22m

When I was a teenager, I read novelists who struggled through wars and oppression and were censored and ridiculed. They got the PEN awards. I wished that I lived in a time when I could write novels like that.

I got my wish.

But now PEN is taking part in the censorship.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brownstone Institute -- CC-Attribution
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture