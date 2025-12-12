BY BRET SWANSON

The experts have not been quick to assess, let alone apologize for, their performance during Covid. I took note, therefore, when two elite institutions that led the pandemic response co-hosted a retrospective event on Thursday, November 6.

Johns Hopkins University is home to a world-renowned medical center and the Bloomberg School of Public Health. The American Enterprise Institute is one of Washington, D.C.’s oldest and largest public policy think tanks. Both helped shape pandemic policy and perception from its earliest days.

The two organizations have been collaborating for the past year, and they framed their first event on November 6 around the book In Covid’s Wake: How Our Politics Failed Us, a critique of lockdowns written by two Princeton political scientists, Frances Lee and Stephen Macedo.

Given their vocal insistence on maximal Covid impositions, Hopkins and AEI deserve credit for finally highlighting an opposing view.

Let’s recall how central the two organizations were in the early days, and even before. In October of 2019, Hopkins had, with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and World Economic Forum, co-hosted Event 201, a tabletop pandemic planning exercise. Participants from the CIA, the Chinese CDC, and various public relations firms discussed how they would manage a future novel coronavirus outbreak, focusing especially on how to combat “misinformation” and shape public behavior. Just two months later, Covid hit.

Then, in the spring of 2020, AEI fellow and former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Scott Gottlieb co-authored with Johns Hopkins infectious disease specialists a major lockdown blueprint. Gottlieb was a key Republican demanding lockdowns. Meanwhile, millions of people were hitting refresh on Johns Hopkins’ Internet dashboard map, which counted Covid “cases” and helped drive panic across the globe.

There are still giant holes in AEI and Hopkins’ understanding – especially on the Covid vaccines – and I’ll address those in the second half of this article. But first, the good stuff.

The Good

“A wartime mentality took hold,” Frances Lee explained at the November 6 event. The message was, “‘We all have to pull together, we’ve chosen a strategy.’ We didn’t get a servicing of the necessary questions.”

“Educated elite institutions,” Macedo followed, “were pushing a point of view that seemed to be worth questioning, and was to a remarkable extent not questioned adequately.”

“There’s not enough dissent in public health,” Macedo charged. They suffer from “tunnel vision and groupthink,” Lee followed up.

Macedo briefly criticized social media censorship, noting that “Not a single law school conference that we know of has been held to discuss the First Amendment issues with regard to speech.”

The authors emphasized a central defect of Covid policy interventions – the failure to weigh not just supposed benefits but also costs. Science advisors and policymakers simply denied any potential trade-offs.

Macedo and Lee found that lockdowns radically departed from pre-pandemic recommendations and were not effective in slowing virus spread or reducing mortality. Benefits were elusive. Lockdowns did, however, impose gigantic economic and social costs.

AEI’s Roger Piekle, Jr., seemed to approve of some “shadow science advice” efforts, such as the Great Barrington Declaration, though he didn’t elaborate.

Macedo and Lee especially condemned extended school closures, noting that most European schools had reopened in spring 2020, to no harmful effect. The US media was loath to report this fact, Macedo highlighted.

I myself had advised former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels, who in the spring of 2020 was president of Purdue University. He wanted to open the campus in the fall of 2020 and asked for empirical support. We assembled the data showing young people were at near-zero risk, which he relied on in May 2020 to courageously announce, first among all major US colleges, that, yes, Purdue would reopen. At the end of the semester, Daniels explained it was a huge success.

Many of the AEI-Johns Hopkins event participants agreed that schools stayed closed too long. It’s become a comfortable acknowledgment for those who want to concede at least some Covid policy missteps. Macedo even endorsed David Zweig’s book Abundance of Caution, a devastating takedown of school closures.

However welcome, this admission appears something of a “limited hangout” – the minimal confession needed to reestablish credibility while shielding far broader and deeper blunders from exposure and accountability.

The Bad

While the political scientists offered moderate criticism of lockdowns and groupthink, the public health experts appear to have learned approximately nothing.

John Hellerstedt, the former Texas Health Commissioner, summed up the attitude. When a moderator asked if there should have been more “red teaming” to air alternative views, Hellerstedt objected. “I am frankly befuddled by the notion that there should have been more debate, there should have been more opposite opinions,” he said. “Somebody had to decide.”

Hellerstedt praised Texas Governor Greg Abbott because “he never pushed back on the science.” The governor listened and did as he was told.

Other doctors tended to blame any unspecified mistakes on failures of “communication” and “organization.” But outside of war, has a mass movement ever been better communicated or organized?

Within a matter of weeks, swarms of media-savvy doctors convinced the world to shut down and persuaded people into ridiculous performative acts. Remember the green middle school saxophone pods and bulldozed skate-parks? Within two years, they injected billions of people with radically experimental gene therapies.

Imperfect “communication” and “organization” are often tactics of bureaucratic deflection – anything to avoid admitting you were wrong on the substance. On the science.

Unfortunately, the AEI-Hopkins participants didn’t do much science.

In fact, there was almost no discussion of biology, medicine, or data. There was no debate over vaccine mandates or their ill effects. No mention of the denial of early treatment with cheap, safe, generic drugs. Only the briefest mention of the CDC and no mention of the FDA. No mention of dangerous gain-of-function virus research. No mention of the way giant, consolidated health systems purged good doctors and drove the top-down Covid machine.

Nor was there mention of the inflation unleashed by $8 trillion in extra federal spending, which raised the permanent budget baseline, and which, if lockdowns were ineffective, was totally unnecessary.

Nearly three hours into the event, Steven Teles, a political scientist at Johns Hopkins, called out his fellow conferees for their complacency.

“I do not think how angry this book is has gotten across in this conversation,” Teles scolded. “This is a very angry book. And legitimately angry. I think there has been a lot so far of trying to downplay just how crazy this entire society went for a particular period of time.”

Teles was incredulous at “the number of expert failures for which there’s been no consequence” – from Iraq to the Great Financial Crisis to Covid.

If AEI, Johns Hopkins, and other elite policy and scientific institutions wish not only to regain credibility but also truly understand what happened during Covid, they are going to have to dig much deeper. The scientific issues are technical and profound.

And if you understand just how badly our public health officials and medical institutions performed on “the science,” you may conclude the failures of our truth-seeking, sense-making, and democratic institutions were even worse than the conference acknowledged.

Before moving on, I should acknowledge some relevant context. In 2013, I co-founded the Technology Research program at AEI. For 10 years, I studied a broad range of Internet and tech policy – semiconductors, wireless spectrum, net neutrality, productivity growth, A.I., and free speech, to name a few. When I criticized Big Tech censorship and Covid policy in a July 2023 Wall Street Journal commentary, however, AEI fired me.

The Evidence

Yuval Levin is a brilliant and thoughtful political scientist at AEI. He moderated the initial book panel with Macedo and Lee. Knowing there might be plenty of discussion of what went wrong, he began the conference with a different question – What did we get right?

Macedo didn’t hesitate. “We’re not vaccine skeptics,” he quickly replied. “We think the vaccines were a signal success.”

This simple assertion stood throughout the rest of the conference, unchallenged and unexplored. Just assumed and repeated.

Mountains of evidence say the reverse.

In highly vaccinated nations around the world, both Covid and non-Covid mortality exploded after the shots were introduced. In 2021, Americans took 520 million vaccine doses. Yet US Covid deaths in 2021 were 35% higher than in no-vaccine 2020. In the United Kingdom, between August 2021 and March 2022, 85% of all Covid deaths were among the vaccinated. In the following months and years, the vaccinated accounted for more than 90% of UK Covid deaths.

Non-Covid mortality also spiked to unprecedented levels. Young and middle-aged healthy people had endured the initial pandemic year of 2020 with relative success. In 2021, however, they suddenly began suffering a wide range of acute (and often deadly) afflictions: heart attacks, strokes, pulmonary embolisms, kidney failure, and even aggressive cancers. The life insurance data is unequivocal.

In diverse wealthy nations across the globe, excess mortality, which was mild or nonexistent in 2020, shot up in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Germany, Japan, Ireland, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea – all suffered far worse health after the vaccines arrived.

In 2021, disability roles began a sharp multi-year rise to historic levels. Varied neuropathies and autoimmune conditions soared as never before. Lockdowns may account for part of this general health decline. But the timing and types of injuries match perfectly with known vaccine harms.

Some of the most granular data comes from the UK’s disability system, known as PIP (Personal Independence Payments). Ed Dowd of Phinance Technologies was the first to highlight it.

Beginning in 2021, nearly every indicator of vaccine injury began a multi-year upward explosion. Cardiac arrhythmias and neuropathies nearly tripled. Pulmonary embolisms, even in young people, rose 500%. Blood disorders rose by more than 400%. (We could list dozens more, and in fact, we link here to numerous charts.) In all, the number of newly disabled Brits rose from a long-stable annual level under 500,000 to more than 750,000 in 2022 and 2023.

The same devastating pattern hit the US, where, starting in 2021, the number of disabled workers rose by around 2.6 million, or 45%.

In the rare case that a public health official or policymaker is confronted with these figures, they usually mumble “long Covid” and then quickly change the subject.

In fact, there’s little mystery why this is happening.

We have the autopsies. We have 4,000 published case reports. We understand the microbiology of these deaths and injuries.

In short, upon vaccination, billions of lipid nanoparticles containing modified mRNA enter tissues all over the body. The mRNA instructs your cells to produce the Spike protein from the SARS2 virus and display it on the cell surface. Our immune systems detect the foreign Spike protein as an unwelcome invader. Then, just as nature intended, our killer lymphocytes target those “infected” cells for destruction.

If those destroyed cells are in your deltoid muscle, you get a sore shoulder. Pfizer mistakenly assured us that’s the worst that would happen. They also said the mRNA would dissolve in a day or two. Unfortunately, the vaccine circulates and transfects cells everywhere. It can stick around for months, or years. If your immune system is killing cells in your heart, brain, or kidneys, the result can be severe injury or death.

Scientists have pinpointed this mRNA vaccine pathology in exquisite cellular detail. One group found Spike protein from the vaccine and attacking T cells in the brains of stroke victims 17 months after vaccination. Another ultra-high-resolution imaging study, published in Nature Biotechnology, showed that mRNA Spike reaches heart tissue, inducing “immune activation and blood vessel damage.” (Here are 60 slideswith mountains of published evidence.)

Meanwhile, a group of European pathologists, led by the late Dr. Arne Burkhardt, performed 75 autopsies on Germans who had died soon after vaccination. They found both mRNA Spike protein and attacking lymphocytes in the brain, lung, heart, kidneys, adrenal glands, ovaries, testes, liver, thyroid, prostate, spleen, and blood vessels large and small, from the aorta to capillaries.

Of the 75 decedents, they judged that at least 58, or 77%, died from the mRNA vaccine. Thirty-one of those cases were sudden cardiac deaths – 16 from blood vessel damage and 15 from myocarditis. A few of these victims were young men, supposedly the only group that suffers from myocarditis. None of the cases were initially reported as vaccine deaths, let alone myocarditis, which helps demonstrate the monumental rate of undercounting that has underpinned the denial of mRNA harms.

Another underreported story is the epidemic of kidney failure since the vaccine rollout. John Beaudoin, an electrical engineer from Massachusetts, obtained digital death certificate files from several states stretching back a decade. Beyond the better-known stroke and cardiac damage, he found an even stronger signal of vaccine harm – astronomical rates of fatal acute kidney injury (AKI), also known as acute renal failure. See the nearby charts of kidney deaths in Florida.

South Korean scientists picked up the same strong signal. They looked at 120 million records over more than 50 years and found numerous kidney harms associated with the mRNA Covid vaccines – a 138% increase in acute renal failure, a 1,241% increase in glomerulonephritis, and a 143% increase in tubulointerstitial nephritis.

Expanding his analysis to all 50 states, Beaudoin estimates that sudden kidney failure deaths associated with Covid vaccines in the US approach 250,000. That translates to roughly 1.25 million worldwide.

The evidence keeps pouring in.

A new actuarial study out of Germany, by Christof Kuhbandner and Matthias Reitzner, found a “strong positive correlation” between Covid vaccination and excess mortality. In a previous study, they showed German excess mortality, after a quiescent 2020, spiked for nearly all age groups in 2021 and 2022 – that is, after vaccination began.

Japan and dozens of other highly vaccinated nations suffered nearly identical patterns (see charts).

A study of UK data found that “compared with unvaccinated, vaccinated with one or two doses show, in the period April 2021-May 2023, a substantially higher risk of all-cause and non-COVID-19 deaths.”

Nigerian scientists looking at worldwide WHO data found a “Paradoxical increase in global COVID-19 deaths with vaccination coverage.”

Italian researchers analyzed all 245,000 residents of the Pescara province and found significant mortality hazard ratios of 2.40 (140% worse) and 1.98 (98% worse) for those vaccinated with one and two doses, respectively, versus the unvaccinated. They concluded: “the subjects vaccinated with two doses lost 37% of life expectancy compared to the unvaccinated population during the follow-up considered.”

We’ve not even discussed (1) serious DNA contamination of both mRNA vaccines and the dangerous inclusion of the SV40 promoter/enhancer in the Pfizer vaccine; (2) widespread immune dysregulations, including “immune imprinting” and “tolerance” due to IgG4 class-switching; or (3) the explosion of aggressive cancers, most conspicuous in young healthy people. The problems never end.

In all, the mRNA vaccines may have directly caused 500,000 to 800,000 deaths in the US and 3-5 million worldwide. Additional tens of millions have been harmed.

Has any prophylactic medical intervention resulted in such carnage? Are AEI, Johns Hopkins, and the broader public policy and medical communities curious about millions of unacknowledged deaths? They might speculate the harms result from other causes. But shouldn’t they at least study, debate, and propose alternative hypotheses?

The Reckoning

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb was conspicuous in his absence from the November 6 event. Just before the pandemic hit, Gottlieb had left the FDA, joined Pfizer’s board of directors, and rejoined AEI, where he’d been a fellow since 2007.

Perhaps no public health figure save Anthony Fauci was so prolific in pushing aggressive pandemic policies in high-profile settings. Advocating for extended lockdowns, mandatory masking of toddlers, and vaccine passports, Gottlieb wrote some 36 Covid commentaries in the Wall Street Journal and made some 185 television appearances on CNBC and CBS’s Face the Nation. Several years into Covid, we learned that Gottlieb had even secretly collaborated with the Biden White House to bully Big Tech firms into censoring Pfizer vaccine critics.

Like so many architects of the Covid disaster, however, Gottlieb has moved on to new healthcare stories, while accountability awaits.

