Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Kehne's avatar
Donna Kehne
2h

THANK YOU! and AMEN!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Brownstone Institute -- CC-Attribution · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture