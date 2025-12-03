BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

A memo leaked from the FDA over the weekend that admits a point long known among the dissidents. It plainly states that the Covid shot likely killed more children than it saved. So far, with just a minimalist examination, the FDA has found 10 dead kids but cautions there are many more.

This is one of the greatest scandals of our time. Not even the mainstream media could suppress the news, which clearly connects with everyone’s intuitions.

It was left to a new hire at the FDA, Dr. Vinay Prasad, to explain all of this to a nervous legacy bureaucracy. There is much more to come, including the release of all available data on shot safety. The coming weeks are going to be wild.

No, Brownstone Institute is not forever relitigating the Covid years. They have never been litigated to begin with. This starts now. We have resisted every demand that we forget this scandal. Indeed, Brownstone bears most of the responsibility for keeping the topic alive.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, the Brownstone Greater Boston Supper Club welcomes Dr. Adam Urato, a Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialist. Adam has taken a leading role in opposing ineffective drugs and harmful approaches to care in pregnancy and is currently petitioning the FDA to add a boxed warning to SSRIs regarding pregnancy risks. Get tickets here.

On Monday, December 8th, the Brownstone Midwest Supper Club welcomes Ann Kreilkamp, who will share the remarkable journey of creating Green Acres Village, a thriving community nestled in the heart of suburban Bloomington. Ann will walk you through how she conceived and built this unique neighborhood, where three homes with gardens, a shared compost area, greenhouse, chicken coop, patio, and community stage come together as a living laboratory for intentional, regenerative living. Get tickets here.

On Thursday, December 11th, the inaugural Brownstone Austin Supper Club welcomes Jackie Schlegel, Founder and Executive Director of Texans for Medical Freedom. Her success in relationship-building laid the foundation for the 2025 legislative session—where Texans for Medical Freedom passed five of its eight priority bills, marking a historic victory for medical freedom in Texas. Get tickets here.

On Wednesday, December 17th, the Brownstone West Hartford Supper Club welcomes L. Todd Wood, the CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of CDM Media, publisher of the Connecticut Centinal. Todd has been through heck and back over five years of running an alternative media venue…and survived. The paper has been censored, demonetized, attacked, banned, and otherwise targeted at all levels. He will describe his travails through it all, and how legacy media has become so absurdly one-sided and uncurious about everything that matters. Get tickets here.

On Tuesday, January 20th, the Chicago Supper Club welcomes Jeanne Ives. Jeanne will offer critical insights into IL SB 1560. This bill, signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker on July 31, 2025, makes Illinois the first state to mandate universal mental health screenings for public school students in grades 3 through 12, with the state providing “free” resources to districts for implementation. Get tickets here.

Here is some content since our last email.

Will the Walls of Jericho Finally Come Tumbling Down? By Steven Kritz. With the release of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, now’s a good time to look at the state of play with regard to all things Covid, and the public health establishment, in general, in the United States.

The FDA Memo That Shakes the World By Brownstone Institute. Over the last November weekend of 2025, a memo circulated throughout the Federal Food and Drug Administration that might well trigger the entire unraveling of the US vaccine program with a focus on the mandated Covid shot in particular.

Hallett Inquiry Report: Of, by, and for Lawyers By Ramesh Thakur. The Hallett inquiry into the UK Covid experience published its 800-page Module 2 report. An inquiry of, by, and for lawyers, it is a carefully curated political whitewash with no forensic exploration of the truth and no hope of any accountability.

Philippus Aureolus Paracelsus and the Modern Medical Crisis By Joseph Varon. Restoring trust in medicine requires a return to fundamental principles: seeing clearly without filtering evidence through institutional or political preferences; admitting what is truly seen, even when it conflicts with established narratives; protecting patients rather than defending systems.

How the Covid Inquiry Protected the Establishment By Trish Dennis. The cost of this evasion will be paid for decades, not by those who designed the strategy, but by those who must live with its consequences: higher debt, diminished trust, and a political culture that has learned all the wrong lessons.

The WHO’s Campaign Against Safe Nicotine By Roger Bate. Harm reduction works. The people who claim otherwise know it. And until the FCTC is willing to grapple honestly with that fact, its biennial gatherings will continue to be political theater rather than genuine public-health leadership.

What the US Senate Should Say By Brownstone Institute. For years, people have been calling for a reckoning, some decisive way in which an official voice speaks to the outrages society experienced over the Covid years, the consequences of which are all around us. What would that look like?

We Need to Do Better Than Another Enlightenment By David Bell. We won’t throw off our new and different shackles by romanticizing the oppressive societies in which these masterpieces were born. We had better aim for something far more noble than the past.

Weaponised Lawfare as Domestic and International Threat to Western Democracies By Ramesh Thakur. The expansion of the role of the state in regulating an increasing range of individuals’ and private entities’ behaviour has led to a proliferation of lawfare that can frustrate the ability of governments to govern and, in turn, lessen their legitimacy.

