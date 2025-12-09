BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

On the face of it, the decision of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices doesn’t seem very radical. It removed a shot that was put on the childhood schedule because adults didn’t want it and the manufacturer wanted to sell product.

At least, that is what the New York Times said in its March 1, 1991, story on the subject.

Somehow over the years, its inclusion became sacrosanct, even though it was never necessary and never sufficiently tested for either safety or efficacy. So ACIP’s decision to remove the advisory for children of mothers who had tested negative was merely the application of common sense.

Still, just making this tiny change took two days of debate and a parade of experts delivering into every feature of the decision.

Meanwhile, just as the vote took place, Donald Trump weighed in with a hope that the entire schedule would be blown up along with a total reformulation of the shots. No question that the work of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has his complete support.

This might not seem like much, but neither does a small crack in a dam or one piece of a jingle. The decision was met with wild howls and gnashing of teeth because it might just be the beginning. A powerful empire is likely collapsing.

The Covid experience was the overreach. The burden of proof has dramatically shifted. The shills are being exposed. The public no longer trusts.

Make no mistake: this is one of the most powerful industries in the world, capable of closing the economies of 194 nations at the same time to await its product. The blowback is here.

The Brownstone-friendly appointments just keep happening, which only infuriates the bad guys further. The attacks on our work are reaching a fevered pitch. It’s so predictable at this point that it hardly garners attention much less necessitates a response.

