Now Is the Time to Act

A free society has what kind of government?

The classic American answer: one bound down by law, checked by courts and juries of ordinary citizens, and answerable to the people through their elected representatives. That vision used to be America’s great gift to mankind. We called it freedom.

What almost no one imagined is what we have now: a government that recognizes no limits to its power, run by an axis of corporate power and unaccountable bureaucrats lodged in 444 federal agencies that no election can touch.

The Covid years ripped the mask off. Thanks to Brownstone Institute, millions finally saw the beast clearly.

Locked in our homes. Forbidden to worship or throw a birthday party. Children barred from the schools we paid for. Millions of small businesses crushed—while the connected got richer. All to force an industrial injection on the world.

The fallout: shattered health, broken spirits, and a frantic new push for an AI-driven surveillance state that grows more powerful by the hour. Daily, the studies appear proving how policies of this period wrecked the lives of children, the elderly, and the working classes – everyone not in power.

Even today the regime’s house organs—led by the New York Times and amplified by all official media—mock anyone who still dares to doubt the official story.

They are still banging the drums for lockdowns. This is daily!

The realities of the last five years are even now hard to fathom. As with many nightmares, the desire today is simply to shake it off as an aberration.

We cannot sweep it under the rug. Remember that 194 countries in the world followed the same path. These same countries forcibly injected their populations with a potion that did not control the disease and instead inflicted vast pain and death.

One of these countries, the United Kingdom, just released a report promising more of the same next time, much sooner. Anthony Fauci has reemerged again, avoiding jail and instead promising another pandemic.

Friends, our beloved country is in trouble. So is the rest of the world.

We’ve seen the beast. What are we going to do about it?

Early on in the crisis, Brownstone Institute was founded with a serious plan to push back. With a small staff and budget, Brownstone has:

Published more than 3,000 fearless articles in our journal that have reached millions per month the world over;

Supported many of the best scientists, journalists, economists, and other intellectuals who were cancelled by their institutions but have emerged as great leaders;

Created and supported a community of expert dissidents who are pushing back on despotism and the emerging technocracy;

Established a nationwide network of supper clubs to bring people together even as authorities warned against it;

Inspired new sister organizations in Europe and all over the US;

Hosted retreats of top thinkers to share ideas for understanding and the next steps;

Printed and promoted 20 books that deal with the core of current issues;

Supported the best research working groups on medical issues, economics, censorship, the law, and other topics.

Profoundly affected public life to the point that Brownstone has been targeted for destruction by mainstream corporate media (it’s not working).

Take that, New York Times!

In other words, Brownstone Institute has established itself and its voice as the credible venue in these new times, thanks only to your faith in this work and your financial support.

Today, we are asking for your help again, as an investment in the kind of country and world that protects freedom and individual rights against all attacks and under any excuse.

You are the only reason this work is possible. Your commitment extends from a strong belief that change is possible and happens only through pushback on elite depredations and a new vision for freedom.

Sure enough, not everyone is happy. Powerful interests are plotting to destroy this work and the brave thinkers who are making it possible. The means are mostly petty-like pranks and hit pieces. A recent piece in a venue funded by Big Pharma, for example, blasted Brownstone for having far too much influence in Washington.

As a nonpolitical organization, this was never the point: this work is really about cleaning our public life of industrial corruption, and kicking off a new age of honest science, real food, and restoration of real health (including economic health) in every area of life.

This effort has given rise to “Brownstonians” in all walks of life. You are among them. You know this. There is so much more work to do.

Brownstone content is everywhere, with daily printings in the highest traffic venues from viral podcasts, newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, and televised interviews and conferences. The bad guys have called us the center of the web. One hopes it’s true.

Now with the holidays here, will you please consider a generous gift to support this work?

The opposition has unlimited resources while we will always be outspent. What matters is not the money but the power of ideas. That’s the secret weapon. It is working.

Brownstone Institute has never been more important than now.

The same people and institutions that wrecked freedom still occupy the commanding heights.

The tech titans are building an AI technocracy complete with full financial surveillance and censorships;

The food cartels have been exposed but are only pretending to change, even as small farmers suffer;

Power pharmaceutical companies are worried sick but still doubling down with plans for mRNA in everything;

Academia and NGOs are pumping out fake science by the hour in a scramble to control the narrative;

Every agency remains fully captured by industry and the deep state is burrowed in for the long struggle.

This is what we are fighting. They are counting on our exhaustion.

We will not give them the satisfaction. On the contrary, we are ready for the next stage with a confident voice for change.

Let us be that voice for you with your support, even as you work in your local community. We can do this together. We must.

Happiest of holidays. Raise a glass to the cause of freedom. It will prevail but only if we refuse to quit. with indefatigable commitment and bravery. Thank you for standing with us.

