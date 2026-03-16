The Brownstone Show - Episode 12 - Ed Dowd

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker sits down with financial analyst and Brownstone Institute friend Ed Dowd to dissect the eerie parallels between the early days of the COVID-19 response in March 2020 and the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict in early 2026.

Just as Trump pivoted from downplaying the virus (”it will pass”) to full-scale “eradication” mode—flattening the curve through sweeping federal power—this new war risks undermining the very economic gains Trump championed: low energy costs, affordability, and growth. Oil prices have surged dramatically (with Brent crude hovering around $100–$103 per barrel amid Strait of Hormuz disruptions and supply fears), gasoline is climbing nationwide, and markets are reeling from the shock.

Dowd cuts through the noise:

The economy was already rolling over pre-conflict (revised Q4 GDP slashed to ~1.4–1.5%, AI/data center CapEx showing cracks due to power constraints and questionable ROI).

Private credit markets are cracking (JPMorgan marking down loans, retail investors fleeing illiquid assets).

Labor markets are weakening (broad job shedding across sectors in recent reports).

Housing is frozen (buyer strike, 30% overvaluation, massive gap between homes for sale vs. sold).

Global headwinds compound it all: China’s acute economic crisis (deflationary spiral, negative private investment growth, export dumping), demographics, and more.

The discussion warns of demand destruction from high energy prices (deflationary in today’s context, unlike the 1970s), a potential AI/stock bubble burst, and the risks of prolonged conflict eroding Trump’s political capital ahead of midterms—echoing how COVID policies eroded trust and economic momentum.

Tucker and Dowd emphasize skepticism toward “just trust the plan” narratives, highlighting how political overreach and miscalculations can cascade into profound economic pain.

Whether you’re tracking markets, geopolitics, or lessons from recent history, this conversation offers sharp, data-driven insights into why this moment feels like déjà vu—and what it could mean for the U.S. and global economy.

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