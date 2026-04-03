Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Brownstone Show - Episode 16 - Aaron Kheriaty

Brownstone Institute's avatar
Aaron Kheriaty, MD's avatar
Brownstone Institute and Aaron Kheriaty, MD
Apr 03, 2026

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker sits down with Dr. Aaron Kheriaty — psychiatrist, bioethicist, senior fellow at Brownstone Institute, and one of the most important dissident voices during the COVID era.

Aaron Kheriaty was a lead plaintiff in the landmark Missouri v. Biden case (now settled), which exposed government-coordinated censorship on social media. He is also the author of The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biosecurity State (2022) and the memoir Making the Cut.

In this wide-ranging conversation, they discuss:

• How COVID was never just about public health — it was a test run for a new system of surveillance, data extraction, and social control

• The machinery of censorship that remains in place even after the “emergency” ended

• Why AI represents the next evolution of control — and the profound ethical problems of holding algorithms accountable

• Shadow banning, algorithmic manipulation, and the illusion of free speech on digital platforms

• The Missouri v. Biden litigation, its settlement, and what it means for the future of the First Amendment

• Section 230, common carriers, and how to restore genuine free speech online

• The resurfacing of “climate lockdowns” and other forms of biosecurity-style control

A deep, unflinching discussion about power, propaganda, technology, and resistance in the post-COVID world.

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty’s book: The New Abnormal → https://www.amazon.com/New-Abnormal-Biomedical-Security-State/dp/B0B5M41RTW/

Subscribe to Brownstone Institute for more uncensored conversations.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brownstone Institute -- CC-Attribution · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture