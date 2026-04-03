The Brownstone Show - Episode 16 - Aaron Kheriaty

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker sits down with Dr. Aaron Kheriaty — psychiatrist, bioethicist, senior fellow at Brownstone Institute, and one of the most important dissident voices during the COVID era.

Aaron Kheriaty was a lead plaintiff in the landmark Missouri v. Biden case (now settled), which exposed government-coordinated censorship on social media. He is also the author of The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biosecurity State (2022) and the memoir Making the Cut.

In this wide-ranging conversation, they discuss:

• How COVID was never just about public health — it was a test run for a new system of surveillance, data extraction, and social control

• The machinery of censorship that remains in place even after the “emergency” ended

• Why AI represents the next evolution of control — and the profound ethical problems of holding algorithms accountable

• Shadow banning, algorithmic manipulation, and the illusion of free speech on digital platforms

• The Missouri v. Biden litigation, its settlement, and what it means for the future of the First Amendment

• Section 230, common carriers, and how to restore genuine free speech online

• The resurfacing of “climate lockdowns” and other forms of biosecurity-style control

A deep, unflinching discussion about power, propaganda, technology, and resistance in the post-COVID world.

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty’s book: The New Abnormal → https://www.amazon.com/New-Abnormal-Biomedical-Security-State/dp/B0B5M41RTW/

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