The Brownstone Show - Episode 15 - Bobbie Anne Flower Cox

The Brownstone Show: When Judges Go Rogue New York attorney Bobbie Anne Flower Cox joins Jeffrey Tucker to break down two shocking federal court rulings that struck down key early achievements of RFK Jr. at HHS.



In one case, a Massachusetts judge dismantled changes to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and rolled back reforms to the childhood vaccine schedule. In another, an Oregon judge blocked HHS efforts to stop federal funding for gender transition procedures on minors. Cox, famous for successfully challenging New York’s quarantine camp law, explains how these decisions represent serious judicial overreach, violations of separation of powers, and activist judging that ignores the executive branch’s authority and the will of voters.



Topics covered:

Conflicted vaccine committees and the explosion of the childhood schedule

Procedural excuses used to override agency reforms

The fight over “gender-affirming care” for children

Nationwide injunctions and district judges acting like super-legislators

What this means for the Trump administration’s health agenda

A must-watch discussion on the Constitution, checks and balances, and the battle to restore sound science and parental rights.



Guest: Bobbie Anne Flower Cox, civil rights attorney & Brownstone Institute Fellow Host: Jeffrey Tucker, Brownstone Institute



🔗 Follow Bobbie Anne Cox:

🔗 Brownstone Institute: https://brownstone.org

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