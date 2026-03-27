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The Brownstone Show - Episode 15 - Bobbie Anne Flower Cox

Brownstone Institute's avatar
Brownstone Institute
Mar 27, 2026

The Brownstone Show: When Judges Go Rogue New York attorney Bobbie Anne Flower Cox joins Jeffrey Tucker to break down two shocking federal court rulings that struck down key early achievements of RFK Jr. at HHS.

In one case, a Massachusetts judge dismantled changes to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and rolled back reforms to the childhood vaccine schedule. In another, an Oregon judge blocked HHS efforts to stop federal funding for gender transition procedures on minors. Cox, famous for successfully challenging New York’s quarantine camp law, explains how these decisions represent serious judicial overreach, violations of separation of powers, and activist judging that ignores the executive branch’s authority and the will of voters.

Topics covered:

  • Conflicted vaccine committees and the explosion of the childhood schedule

  • Procedural excuses used to override agency reforms

  • The fight over “gender-affirming care” for children

  • Nationwide injunctions and district judges acting like super-legislators

  • What this means for the Trump administration’s health agenda

A must-watch discussion on the Constitution, checks and balances, and the battle to restore sound science and parental rights.

Guest: Bobbie Anne Flower Cox, civil rights attorney & Brownstone Institute Fellow Host: Jeffrey Tucker, Brownstone Institute

🔗 Follow Bobbie Anne Cox:

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!
Having the correct information is not enough... You must understand it and know how to use it. That is the key. Knowledge = power

🔗 Brownstone Institute: https://brownstone.org

Subscribe for more uncensored conversations on freedom, law, public health, and the future of America. #RFKJr #HHS #VaccineSchedule #JudicialOverreach #SeparationOfPowers #BrownstoneInstitute #ChildTransitions

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