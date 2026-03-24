Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Brownstone Show - Episode 14 - Sonia Elijah

Brownstone Institute's avatar
Sonia Elijah's avatar
Brownstone Institute and Sonia Elijah
Mar 24, 2026

Jeffrey Tucker interviews Sonia Elijah on The Brownstone Show: 3/11 Viral Takeover! On the 6th anniversary of the WHO’s pandemic declaration, Jeffrey Tucker sits down with investigative journalist Sonia Elijah to discuss her powerful new book 3/11 Viral Takeover: On March 11, 2020, a Pandemic was Declared and Our World Changed Forever. Drawing on FOIA documents, leaked emails, timelines, and whistleblower accounts, Sonia delivers a forensic examination of the coordinated global response — from pandemic simulation exercises like Crimson Contagion and Event 201, to lockdowns, censorship via the Trusted News Initiative, conflicts of interest in SAGE and beyond, the rushed mRNA platform rollout, vaccine passports as a gateway to digital IDs, and the rise of digital authoritarianism. This is not just history — it’s a warning about what was tested on the world and what’s still unfolding. Key topics covered:

  • The real timeline leading to March 11, 2020

  • How fear and flawed models drove policy U-turns (Neil Ferguson’s Report 9)

  • The lab leak denial and its connection to lockdowns

  • PREP Act invocation, Operation Warp Speed, and known vaccine harms before EUA

  • Censorship of early treatments, natural immunity, and dissenting scientists

  • Hypocrisy of the elites and the compliance experiment

  • Vaccine passports → digital IDs and the push toward technocratic control

Buy the book: → Paperback & Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/11-Viral-Takeo... Follow Sonia Elijah: Substack:

Sonia Elijah investigates
Forensic-style investigative reports and illuminating interviews

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brownstone Institute -- CC-Attribution · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture