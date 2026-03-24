The Brownstone Show - Episode 14 - Sonia Elijah

Jeffrey Tucker interviews Sonia Elijah on The Brownstone Show: 3/11 Viral Takeover! On the 6th anniversary of the WHO’s pandemic declaration, Jeffrey Tucker sits down with investigative journalist Sonia Elijah to discuss her powerful new book 3/11 Viral Takeover: On March 11, 2020, a Pandemic was Declared and Our World Changed Forever. Drawing on FOIA documents, leaked emails, timelines, and whistleblower accounts, Sonia delivers a forensic examination of the coordinated global response — from pandemic simulation exercises like Crimson Contagion and Event 201, to lockdowns, censorship via the Trusted News Initiative, conflicts of interest in SAGE and beyond, the rushed mRNA platform rollout, vaccine passports as a gateway to digital IDs, and the rise of digital authoritarianism. This is not just history — it’s a warning about what was tested on the world and what’s still unfolding. Key topics covered:
The real timeline leading to March 11, 2020
How fear and flawed models drove policy U-turns (Neil Ferguson’s Report 9)
The lab leak denial and its connection to lockdowns
PREP Act invocation, Operation Warp Speed, and known vaccine harms before EUA
Censorship of early treatments, natural immunity, and dissenting scientists
Hypocrisy of the elites and the compliance experiment
Vaccine passports → digital IDs and the push toward technocratic control
Buy the book: → Paperback & Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/11-Viral-Takeo... Follow Sonia Elijah: Substack: