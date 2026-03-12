The Brownstone Show - Episode 11 - Jeffrey Tucker

Exactly six years ago—March 12, 2020—the world changed forever. On this somber anniversary Jeffrey Tucker delivers a powerful, unfiltered retrospective on the day that launched global catastrophe: Trump's sudden Europe travel ban, the panicked rush of Americans flooding airports (shoulder-to-shoulder during "social distancing"), the CDC's unilateral pivot to mail-in ballots that forever altered elections, the activation of pandemic plans, school/business closures, and the beginning of lockdowns that wrecked economies, education, mental health, and civil liberties.

Jeffrey traces how both parties share blame. Trump's shift in early March. Intensified measures under Biden. This reveals the deeper agenda: preparing populations for universal vaccination by suppressing natural immunity, banning early treatments, and enforcing compliance through fear and isolation. He connects the dots to lasting harms: illiteracy spikes, digital addiction, economic ruin, eroded trust in institutions, and the betrayal of core American freedoms.

This isn't just history—it's a warning. We’re still recovering, and the lessons remain urgent.

Watch to understand how we got here—and why we must never let it happen again. Don't give up hope.

