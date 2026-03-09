Brownstone Insights

The Brownstone Show - Episode 10 - Leslie Manookian

Brownstone Institute, JeffreyTucker, and Leslie Manookian
Mar 09, 2026

In this episode of the Brownstone Institute show, Jeffrey Tucker sits down with Leslie Manookian, Founder and President of the Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF), to discuss explosive new polling results that challenge mainstream narratives on vaccines, medical freedom, and public health policy.

They reveal how previous polls (like those from Fabrizio) used loaded, biased questions to portray vaccine skepticism and medical choice as “political losers,” while their unbiased Zogby Strategies poll (conducted February 26-27, 2026) shows supermajorities of Americans supporting:

  • The right of adults to refuse vaccines

  • Doctors’ freedom to discuss vaccine concerns openly without backlash

  • No employment discrimination based on medical choices

  • Greater transparency, reduced food additives/dyes, phasing out pesticides, and prohibiting federal scientists from profiting off taxpayer-funded research

The conversation exposes how polls are often manipulated by corporate interests, the erosion of trust in public health agencies, the explosion of the childhood vaccine schedule, conflicts of interest (e.g., Bayh-Dole Act patents), and the gaslighting of the public on these issues.

They also highlight the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) agenda’s broad popularity across parties and touch on related efforts like the COVID Justice Resolution petition.

Key takeaway: You’re not fringe for believing in informed consent, personal medical autonomy, and transparency — the American people overwhelmingly agree when asked fair questions.

Full poll article and crosstabs: https://brownstone.org/articles/supermajority-of-voters-support-health-and-medical-freedom-poll-shows/

Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF):
https://healthfreedomdefense.org/

Brownstone Institute:
https://brownstone.org/

Sign the COVID Justice Resolution petition:
https://covidjustice.org/

