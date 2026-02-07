The Brownstone Show - Bonus Episode - Jay Bhattacharya

In this powerful bonus episode of The Brownstone Show, hosted by Jeffrey Tucker, Stanford epidemiologist and health economist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya — now serving as Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — delivers a clear, evidence-based explanation of why contact tracing, while dramatic in Hollywood movies about infectious diseases, is largely ineffective and counterproductive for fast-mutating respiratory viruses like SARS-CoV-2.

Now restored after being censored in 2022, this episode remains highly relevant. Dr. Bhattacharya's insights have been vindicated by subsequent data on transmission dynamics, the limited real-world impact of contact tracing apps and programs during COVID waves, and growing concerns over digital surveillance infrastructure built during the pandemic.

Dr. Bhattacharya's perspective as a leading critic of one-size-fits-all approaches and advocate for targeted protection of vulnerable populations.

This is a must-watch for anyone interested in public health, civil liberties, epidemiology, or the COVID policy response. Share widely to support open scientific discourse.

Note on censorship: This content was suppressed on YouTube in March 2022 amid broader platform policies that limited discussion of COVID policy critiques. Platforms have since adjusted some rules, but the episode's restoration highlights the importance of alternative distribution channels like X.