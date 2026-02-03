The Brownstone Show - Episode 1 - Peter St. Onge

Peter St. Onge is easily the most well-known economist on X with a regular show adored by millions. In this interview, he discusses the implications of the Minnesota day-care revelations and what they imply about the fraud industrial complex. The Covid period gave a boost to this industry like no other. Jeffrey and Peter discuss the political and economic fallout and what implies about public perceptions of the welfare state in general. They further discuss macroeconomic trends and how the economics profession could have been so wrong on so many topics. Peter writes for Brownstone Institute and recently accepted a new position at Heritage Foundation.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
The Brownstone Show
The Brownstone Show features creative thinkers on public health, medicine, economics, and technology, all making contributions to public understanding in times of dramatic transition.The Brownstone Show features creative thinkers on public health, medicine, economics, and technology, all making contributions to public understanding in times of dramatic transition.