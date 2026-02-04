The Brownstone Show - Episode 2 - David Bell

Join Dr. David Bell and host Jeffrey Tucker on The Brownstone Show as they dive into two initiatives: REPPARE and IHRP. David and Jeffrey explore the need to reevaluate global pandemic preparedness based on solid evidence and advocate for ethical reforms to the World Health Organization (WHO) to safeguard national sovereignty and human rights.



REPPARE (REevaluating the Pandemic Preparedness And REsponse agenda): A University of Leeds initiative, supported by Brownstone Institute, aimed at scrutinizing the evidence behind massive pandemic programs. Led by Garrett Wallace Brown and David Bell, it promotes rational policies over panic, questioning inflated risks and pushing for transparent, data-driven approaches to public health.



IHRP (International Health Reform Project):

A multidisciplinary effort to redefine international health governance. With contributions from Ramesh Thakur, Elisabeth Paul, and others, it critiques the WHO's shift toward private interests and proposes reforms and alternatives that prioritize ethics, state control, and self-sufficiency to prevent overreach.



This episode challenges the status quo, highlighting how current agendas may prioritize profit over people. Whether you're concerned about future pandemics or global health ethics, this conversation offers critical insights for informed debate.



Resources:

REPPARE Project: https://brownstone.org/reppare/

IHRP Project: https://brownstone.org/ihrp/

Brownstone Institute: https://brownstone.org/



Follow on X: @brownstoneinst

| @bell00david

| @jeffreytucker



If you enjoyed this, like, subscribe, and hit the bell for more thought-provoking discussions on public health, philosophy, and social theory. Share your thoughts in the comments—what reforms do you think the WHO needs?