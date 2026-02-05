The Brownstone Show - Episode 3 - Gigi Foster

Professor Gigi Foster of the University of New South Wales was one of the few rational voices in the world on matters Covid from early on, taking on practically the whole of Australian journalism and academia. She inspired a global movement.

Gigi speaks of her early doubts about the vaccine and how alarming it was when the injury and death first started to be reported. It was bad enough to violate the human rights of billions of people but to follow that with a mandate for a dangerous potion was really beyond anything ever previously attempted. She further speaks about the need to rebuild community and some of the necessary reforms we need to restore health and freedom.

Links Mentioned in the Interview:

The Cape Byron Lighthouse Declaration:

https://lighthousedeclaration.org/

Academia Libera Mentis:

https://liberamentis.org/

More Resources:

Brownstone Institute:

https://brownstone.org/

Gigi Foster's co-authored book The Great Covid Panic:

https://www.amazon.com/Great-Covid-Panic-What-Happened/dp/1630692778

Australians for Science and Freedom:

https://www.scienceandfreedom.org/

