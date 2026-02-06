The Brownstone Show - Episode 4 - Jeffrey Tucker

Join Jeffrey Tucker on The Brownstone Show as he explores the fascinating and contentious history of vaccines in the United States. Starting with Edward Jenner's groundbreaking 1796 smallpox inoculation using cowpox, we trace the evolution through key milestones, public health policies, and the rise of mandates.

Tucker delves into the role of government intervention, the impact of liability protections like the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, and questions whether the vaccine industry could survive without taxpayer-funded support and legal indemnification.

Whether you're a history buff, public health enthusiast, or curious about the intersection of science and policy, this discussion offers thought-provoking insights into one of the most debated topics today.

