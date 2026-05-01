COVID Reckoning: Lab Leaks, Cover-Ups, and Accountability - Steve Deace - The Brownstone Show, Ep 19

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker sits down with Steve Deace for a no-holds-barred conversation on one of the most consequential events of our lifetime: the COVID-19 pandemic, its origins, the unprecedented response, and the ongoing push for accountability. From the very beginning of the crisis to today’s emerging revelations, Tucker and Deace compare notes on what really happened: the lab leak hypothesis, the coordinated cover-up involving Fauci and his inner circle, the suppression of natural immunity data, the disastrous lockdowns, and the aggressive rollout of mRNA technology. Key Topics Covered:

The indictment of David Morens and fresh scrutiny on Anthony Fauci

The lab leak origins and the “Proximal Origin” paper

How natural immunity was erased from the conversation

The deadly flaws of PCR testing and death certificate manipulation

The shocking timeline shift from “it’s just the flu” to nationwide lockdowns

Imperial College models, Event 201, and the Great Reset undertones

Vaccine safety signals, leaky vaccines, and the mutation problem

Political motivations, censorship, and the weaponization of public health

Why a full reckoning is still needed — and why it’s finally trending

Steve Deace, who covered the crisis daily for years on his popular podcast, brings sharp analysis and memorable moments from the front lines of resistance. Jeffrey Tucker, founder of Brownstone Institute, provides deep historical and economic context. This is more than a retrospective — it’s a call for truth, justice, and never letting something like this happen again.

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Steve Deace Show