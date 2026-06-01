Magnifica Humanitas - Rev. Robert A. Sirico - The Brownstone Show, Episode 23

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker interviews Father Robert Sirico, founder of the Acton Institute, about Pope Leo’s encyclical Magnifica Humanitas. They discuss how this profound document is not fundamentally about AI, but a powerful defense of the dignity, creativity, wisdom, moral conscience, love, and uniqueness of the human person in the age of artificial intelligence.

From transhumanist ideologies and the reduction of humans to mere “biological units,” to the metaphors of the Tower of Babel and the rebuilding of Jerusalem, Fr. Sirico and Tucker explore what truly distinguishes human intelligence from machines. They also examine Catholic social teaching principles of subsidiarity and solidarity, the proper role of markets and entrepreneurship, and the dangers of delegating moral decisions to algorithms.

Key Topics Covered:

Magnifica Humanitas — Pope Leo’s encyclical on AI and human dignity

The true focus: the magnificence of the human person, not artificial intelligence

Creativity, wisdom, conscience, love, sacrifice, and human transcendence

Transhumanism, immortality quests, and forgetting human limitation

Tower of Babel vs. the rebuilding of Jerusalem as metaphors

Subsidiarity, solidarity, and Catholic social teaching

Markets, efficiency, entrepreneurship, and human flourishing

Dangers of algorithms making life-and-death or everyday decisions

Father Robert Sirico brings deep theological, philosophical, and economic insight to this vital conversation, while Jeffrey Tucker connects it to broader anxieties about technology, liberty, and what it means to remain truly human.

This is essential viewing for anyone concerned about artificial intelligence and the future of human dignity.

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Follow Jeffrey Tucker & Brownstone Institute:

Website: brownstone.org

X/Twitter: @jeffreyatucker

Father Robert Sirico:

Founder, Acton Institute

X/Twitter: @robertsirico

Drop a comment: What do you think truly makes us human in the age of AI?