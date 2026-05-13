Disease Mongering: How They Sell Sickness to the Healthy - Alan Cassels - The Brownstone Show, Ep 20

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker sits down with Alan Cassels, one of the world’s leading experts on disease mongering and co-author of the groundbreaking book Selling Sickness, for a revealing conversation on how the medical-industrial complex turns healthy people into patients. From the manufactured panic of COVID to the relentless expansion of “risk factors” into diseases, Cassels exposes the playbook: redefining normal human conditions as illnesses, lowering diagnostic thresholds to create millions of new customers, and pushing lifelong treatments for profit.



Key Topics Covered:

The Amish COVID meme and how media hysteria drove the pandemic response

Wellness checkups and the medicalization of healthy people

The cholesterol/statins racket and ever-changing guidelines

Risk distortion, IFR, and how fear was weaponized during COVID

Inventing osteoporosis as a disease and selling fear of bone density

Over-screening with PSA tests, colonoscopies, and more

Female sexual dysfunction, social anxiety disorder, and other created conditions

The GLP-1/Ozempic boom and the medicalization of body size

Why movement, diet, and accepting natural variation are better than drugs

Alan Cassels brings decades of research and sharp insight, while Jeffrey Tucker connects it to broader themes of liberty and institutional trust. This episode is essential viewing for anyone tired of being sold sickness and ready to reclaim personal health autonomy.



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Follow Jeffrey Tucker & Brownstone Institute:

Website: brownstone.org

X/Twitter: @jeffreyatucker



Alan Cassels: Brownstone Fellow & Author of Selling Sickness

X/Twitter: @AKECassels