Media Machines, Fake Populism & Lost Cynicism: Meet John Doe & Ace in the Hole - Walter Kirn - Ep 28

Jeffrey Tucker sits with acclaimed author, cultural critic, & screenwriter Walter Kirn for a conversation sparked by a simple movie swap.



Tucker suggested Frank Capra’s 1941 classic Meet John Doe.



Kirn suggested Billy Wilder’s 1951 film noir masterpiece Ace in the Hole.



What follows is a brilliant, freewheeling exploration of media manipulation, manufactured populism, charisma of evil, American innocence, and a bracing cynicism we have almost lost.



They unpack how Capra & screenwriter Robert Riskin created a story of a fake “everyman” who becomes the face of a nationwide movement—only to watch a media mogul & political operator (D.B. Norton) try to hijack it for power.



The conversation turns to modern parallels: manufactured candidates, the Graham Platner episode, politicians as actors, the 2026 Fourth of July controversies that forced Americans to question if the Republic itself is temporary.



Shifting to Ace in the Hole, they examine Kirk Douglas’s portrayal of a failed, amoral newspaper man who deliberately prolongs a man’s suffering in a cave to sell papers and create a media circus. They draw parallels to COVID: truth was trapped the whole time. The media (and enablers) found it far more profitable to drip it out slowly.



They mourn the disappearance of this kind of ruthless, self-critical Hollywood satire & argue that America was deliberately softened for years so it would fall for the next big con.



Key Topics Covered:

Jeffrey Tucker & Walter Kirn’s movie trade: Meet John Doe & Ace in the Hole

Meet John Doe as a prequel to Network: media’s power to create & destroy everymen

D.B. Norton, the John Doe clubs, and the mogul who wants to turn genuine solidarity into a personal political machine

Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck, the soda-jerk’s sudden eloquence, & Capra’s signature “common man rises” speeches

Manufactured candidates & Graham Platner parallel: how political machines cast working-class heroes

The Christmas martyrdom climax, Capra’s theological argument, and the irreconcilable tension between American goodness & American power

The 2026 Fourth of July gut check: when celebrating Independence Day became controversial and why it mattered

Film noir defined by James Ellroy: German Expressionism meets deep pessimism about human nature

Kirk Douglas’s terrifying descent into pure media evil in Ace in the Hole

The man trapped in the cave as the truth itself: direct allegory for COVID origins & media’s profit in prolonging mystery

Why Hollywood stopped making movies that prick the conscience & expose media scoundrels

The great forgetting: how decades of media hero-worship and “press as democracy’s savior” set America up for COVID

MKUltra hearings, The Parallax View, A Face in the Crowd, and the deliberate restoration of American innocence for new cons

Mark Twain’s contradictions and what genuine American freedom still allows: the right to be a mixed bag

Why healthy, old-school cynicism about media, politicians, and intelligence agencies is our only real defense

Walter Kirn brings a literary and cinematic eye, deep knowledge of American culture, and unflinching honesty about power. Jeffrey Tucker connects the films to the broader crisis of trust, the administrative state, and a need for a new generation to recover the skepticism their grandparents took for granted. Essential viewing for anyone seeking to understand how media creates and destroys movements & how we can stop falling for the same old cons.



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Follow Jeffrey Tucker & Brownstone Institute: Website: brownstone.org

X/Twitter: @jeffreytucker



Walter Kirn: Author, cultural critic, screenwriter

X/Twitter: @walterkirn



Which film hit harder for you? Capra’s idealism or Wilder’s pure cynicism? What is the biggest media con of the last five years that these films would have exposed instantly?