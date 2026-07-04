Labor Collapse, Vaccine Harms & Biological Colonialism - Toby Rogers - TBS Ep 26

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker interviews Toby Rogers, Brownstone Fellow, Ph.D. in political economy, and leading researcher on the political economy of autism.



They examine the dramatic, ongoing collapse in U.S. labor force participation — now at shocking lows for women professionals and those over 55 — and trace it to four interlocking assaults: the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and the explosion of the vaccine schedule, NAFTA/WTO-driven manufacturing job losses that fueled the opioid epidemic and disability claims, COVID lockdowns that shattered work ethic and destroyed small businesses, and the toxic effects of COVID mRNA shots linked to myocarditis, aggressive cancers, fertility issues, and broader ill health.



Toby details how the pharmaceutical industry has turned iatrogenic injury into an economic strategy, “biological colonialism”: extracting wealth from the middle class by making people sicker and more dependent.



They also discuss epistemic capture of science, medicine, media, regulators, and academia; widespread censorship and paper retractions; the predatory collapse of health insurance; and the failure of both market and state solutions amid a profound moral and intellectual crisis.



Key Topics Covered:

The failures of post-lockdown labor data and the “great demoralization” of the American workforce

Jeffrey Tucker’s personal observations on collapsing participation rates for women professionals and adults over 55

Toby Rogers’ four-factor framework: 1986 Vaccine Act, globalization/job offshoring + opioids, COVID lockdowns, and COVID shot injuries

Links between the childhood vaccine schedule, autism/disability epidemic, and never-entering the workforce

COVID lockdowns’ lasting damage to work ethic, small businesses, and generational socialization

COVID mRNA shots, rising disability claims, myocarditis, cancers, and physical/mental health decline

“Biological colonialism”: pharmaceutical-driven iatrogenic injury as a deliberate wealth-extraction model

Epistemic capture — how Big Pharma controls knowledge production in academia, journals, media, and government

Censorship, DDoS attacks on papers, retractions (including cancer-vaccine research), and attacks on dissident scholars

Health insurance death spiral, predatory allopathic medicine, and the loss of personal health autonomy

The CIA vaccine mandate lawsuit example and the question of who really holds power

Lack of accountability, the “Plan Cap Adapt” document, and why reforms have stalled

Comparisons to Lysenkoism and the collapse of truth-seeking in American science and medicine

Toby Rogers brings rigorous research from his groundbreaking dissertation “The Political Economy of Autism,” years of independent analysis, and fearless criticism of regulatory capture. Jeffrey Tucker connects these trends to broader themes of institutional failure, individual liberty, and the urgent need to build parallel systems amid collapsing structures. This is essential viewing for anyone concerned about America’s workforce crisis, rising chronic illness, pharmaceutical power, or the future of truth in science and medicine.



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Follow Jeffrey Tucker (@jeffreytucker) & Brownstone Institute: Website: brownstone.org



Toby Rogers: Brownstone Institute Fellow

Substack: tobyrogers.substack.com (@uTobian)

Ph.D. in Political Economy, University of Sydney



Drop a comment: Have you or people you know left the traditional workforce? What role do you think vaccines, lockdowns, or health issues have played in America’s labor and health crisis?