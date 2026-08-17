Sounding the Alarm on Women’s Health: Naomi Wolf on the COVID Shots & Cancellation - TBS, Episode 32

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker interviews Dr. Naomi Wolf, author and early public intellectual who first raised the alarm in May 2021 about COVID injections and severe menstrual disruptions in women.



They discuss her rapid cancellation, the Missouri v. Biden discovery showing CDC and Biden administration officials circulating her tweet as an example to suppress, the FDA’s attempt to seal Pfizer documents for 75 years, and the crowdsourced work of 3,500+ doctors and scientists through Daily Clout that uncovered high miscarriage rates, ovarian and placental damage, and drops in sperm counts buried in those documents.



Wolf reflects on her early collaboration with Tucker at AIER during the lockdowns, the capture of both left and right media, the surveillance state hangover, the intellectual courage required to stand firm, and the unexpected “great awakening” that has followed six years of revelations.



Key Topics Covered:

Recent document releases (Fauci diaries, Ron Johnson texts) filling in the COVID-era timeline

Naomi Wolf’s May 2021 tweet on menstrual symptoms and immediate deplatforming

Missouri v. Biden evidence of coordinated censorship targeting her warnings

Pfizer documents: 1.82% miscarriage rate, ovarian damage, sperm count declines

Crowdsourcing 3,500+ experts via Daily Clout to analyze 450,000 pages the FDA tried to hide for 75 years

Early AIER fellowship and the formation of resistance during lockdowns

Capture of legacy media (left and right) and the failure of mainstream journalism

The Bodies of Others as a classic account of the era

Intellectual courage, belief in truth/humanity, and why some refused to go along

The great awakening: declining institutional trust, regenerative living, and questioning everything

Dr. Naomi Wolf brings decades of work on women’s health, liberty, and totalitarianism, along with the firsthand experience of being canceled for accurate early warnings.



Jeffrey Tucker connects her story to the broader fight for transparency, the formation of parallel institutions, and the ongoing reckoning with the COVID era’s human cost. This is essential viewing for anyone seeking the primary timeline of reproductive harm signals, the machinery of censorship, and the personal and cultural consequences of speaking truth when it was forbidden.



Subscribe to The Brownstone Show for more fearless conversations on liberty, ideas, and cultural renewal.



Follow Jeffrey Tucker & Brownstone Institute: Website: brownstone.org X/Twitter: @jeffreytucker



Naomi Wolf: Author of The Bodies of Others | Co-founder of Daily Clout Website: dailyclout.io X/Twitter: @naomirwolf



Drop a comment: What part of Naomi Wolf’s early warnings or the Pfizer document findings most needs wider attention today?