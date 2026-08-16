Fauci’s Diaries & Emails Exposed: Dr. Jessica Rose Digs Deeper - The Brownstone Show, Episode 31

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker interviews Dr. Jessica Rose, microbiologist and Brownstone Fellow, about the newly released Fauci diaries and extensive FOIA email dumps (including a 3,000+ page Leopold release).



They examine the jarring private-vs-public contradictions, Fauci’s defensive scramble to avoid blame for lab-related origins and gain-of-function work, the systematic sidelining of early treatments in favor of the mRNA pipeline, admissions on natural immunity that never reached the public, the known mutability of RNA viruses, political pressure around the first booster, Rochelle Walensky’s attempts to acknowledge transmission failure, and emerging signals around cancers and adverse events.



Jessica shares her ongoing keyword searches and screenshot documentation while both discuss the legacy media’s refusal to engage the primary documents and the broader shift toward truth and accountability after six-and-a-half years.



Key Topics Covered:

The Fauci diaries as an inadvertently transparent first-draft autobiography

Private emails vs. public statements (natural immunity, early treatments, masks)

Fauci’s centralization of power through media and celebrity despite no official “czar” role

Motivation: covering tracks on lab leak and gain-of-function research

Ignored hypotheses on children’s low risk and cross-reactive immunity

RNA virus mutation rates — why sterilizing vaccines were never going to work, and Fauci knew

Walensky’s push to admit no transmission stop and Fauci’s resistance

The first booster as a political decision against FDA advice; resignations of top virologists

Suppressed signals on cancers and the Oncotarget paper takedown

Legacy media’s dismissal of the documents and the tipping point of information flow

A call for those inside the system to come forward with the truth

Dr. Jessica Rose brings rigorous primary-source analysis, computational biology expertise, and relentless documentation of the biology of the shots.



Jeffrey Tucker connects the revelations to the larger story of centralized power, institutional failure, and the long fight for transparency and reckoning.



This is essential viewing for anyone seeking the unfiltered documentary record behind the COVID response, the private admissions that contradict the public narrative, and the ongoing scientific and moral accounting still underway.

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Follow Jeffrey Tucker & Brownstone Institute:

Website: brownstone.org X/Twitter: @jeffreytucker



Dr. Jessica Rose: Brownstone Fellow | Microbiologist, Computational Biologist & Immunologist



Substack: jessicar.substack.com

X/Twitter: @JesslovesMJK

Drop a comment: What revelation from the Fauci diaries or emails surprised you most?