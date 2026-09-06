Kill Switch: Viruses, Gain of Function & the Road to COVID - Dr. Richard Burt - TBS, Ep 35

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker interviews Dr. Richard K. Burt, recently retired Northwestern professor, Scripps faculty member, and pioneer of hematopoietic stem cell transplant for autoimmune diseases, about his book Kill Switch: The History of How Viruses Shaped Humanity and Led to COVID-19.



Dr. Burt wrote the book for lay readers — from smallpox through the molecular-biology revolution after 1960 — after a Chinese postdoc told him in late December 2019 or early January 2020 that Shi Zhengli’s bat-coronavirus website had been scrubbed overnight.



Burt pulled NIAID grants routed through EcoHealth Alliance to Wuhan, saw gain-of-function work that made non-pathogenic viruses infect humans, and in mid-to-late January 2020 briefed a major-network broadcaster. The reply was essentially “so what?” Vaccines, Burt argues, have been a genuine “kill switch” for pandemics and have saved hundreds of millions of lives. The problem is the new project: engineering pathogens that never existed on Earth without inserting a molecular suicide gene or other containment — technology Burt himself published decades ago — and without serious oversight. He walks through Fouchier’s 2012 H5N1 work, Fauci’s solo-authored 2012 paper claiming the benefits of such experiments outweigh the risk of a pandemic, the Baric–Shi receptor-binding-domain collaboration in Nature Medicine, and the later cover story that pointed away from a lab the NIH had funded.



The Bayh-Dole Act turning tax-funded university research into pharma licenses while schools keep charity tax status; unlimited PAC spending that can end a senator who challenges industry; FDA-permitted direct-to-consumer drug ads that underwrite corporate media on both the left and the right. Burt’s own MS transplant work — one-time, highly effective, no patent — is drowned out by infusion drugs that can bill tens or hundreds of thousands a year. He compares COVID-era messaging to Hearst–Pulitzer yellow journalism after the USS Maine, and insists the fix is not hunting one villain but tracing the financial currents that keep the same mistakes alive.



Key Topics Covered:

Why COVID exposed a generation that did not understand viruses or human–microbe coexistence

December 2019: Shi Zhengli’s site taken down; Burt reads EcoHealth–Wuhan gain-of-function grants

January 2020 approach to a major corporate network — and the non-response

Vaccines as a historic kill switch versus engineering brand-new human pathogens

Why a molecular suicide gene or similar safeguard was never required

Fouchier’s H5N1 work, the 2012 pause, and Fauci’s “benefits outweigh a pandemic” paper

Baric, Shi, receptor binding domains, and the furin cleavage site debate

Bayh-Dole, PACs, and direct-to-consumer advertising as three pillars of capture

Why a proven, cost-effective stem-cell transplant for MS stays obscure

Yellow journalism from the Maine to corporate COVID coverage

Follow the money instead of pinning everything on one official

Dr. Richard K. Burt brings decades as a transplant pioneer, NIH-trained physician, Fulbright Scholar, and author of Everyday Miracles.



Jeffrey Tucker ties the viral history and the lab-research record to the institutional failures Brownstone has documented since 2020.



This is essential viewing for anyone who wants a clinician’s, grant-reader’s account of how virus history, molecular engineering, and financial incentives converged on COVID-19 — and what a real kill switch would have required.



👉 Subscribe to The Brownstone Show for more fearless conversations on liberty, ideas, and cultural renewal.



Jeffrey Tucker & Brownstone Institute:

Website: brownstone.org

X/Twitter: @jeffreytucker



Dr. Richard K. Burt: Author of Kill Switch: The History of How Viruses Shaped Humanity and Led to COVID-19 and Everyday Miracles Retired tenured professor, Northwestern University Faculty, Scripps CEO, Genani Biotechnology

Site: astemcelljourney.com