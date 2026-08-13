Fauci’s Diaries Exposed: Michael Caputo’s Inside Account - The Brownstone Show, Episode 30

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker interviews Michael Caputo, former Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at HHS, about the newly released complete Fauci diaries and Caputo’s firsthand experience at the center of the COVID response. They discuss how Fauci’s notes reveal constant pressure on governors and mayors for school closures and controls, his media favoritism, and his shift from early cooperation to open hostility. Caputo recounts his mandate to “flood the zone” with other experts like Redfield and Adams, the media’s refusal to platform anyone but Fauci, Alyssa Farah’s interference, Caputo’s advanced head-and-neck cancer diagnosis mid-crisis, the New York Times attack on a private family video, claims he had a mental breakdown, and Fauci’s contradictory actions — helping assemble a cancer treatment panel while privately labeling Caputo a “nut job.”

Key Topics Covered:

* The newly released Fauci diaries and his self-justifying narrative

* Caputo’s role: stopping leaks and elevating other doctors beyond Fauci

* Media capture that made Fauci the unelected “COVID czar”

* Alyssa Farah booking Fauci against White House direction

* Caputo’s cancer diagnosis, the Facebook Live incident, and media smear

* Fauci’s dual behavior: helping Caputo’s treatment then attacking him in the diaries

* How Fauci built media trust through off-record criticism of Trump

* Fauci’s progressive shift toward partisan and tribal outlook

* Caputo’s “Defeat the Despair” campaign vs. exclusive focus on case counts

* Ignoring mental health, spiritual health, closed churches, and holidays

* Caputo’s reflection that his cancer was a gift that removed him before the worst decisions

Michael Caputo brings rare insider perspective as the HHS communications lead who was there for the task force and Operation Warp Speed meetings.

Jeffrey Tucker connects the diaries and Caputo’s testimony to broader themes of institutional power, media capture, personal cost, and the human toll of centralized COVID policy. This is essential viewing for anyone seeking the unfiltered reality behind the public face of the COVID response, the diaries’ revelations, and the personal price paid by those who tried to balance science, communication, and humanity.

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Follow Jeffrey Tucker & Brownstone Institute:

Website: brownstone.org

X/Twitter: @jeffreytucker

Michael Caputo: Former HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs

Website: AboutMichaelCaputo.com

X/Twitter: @MichaelRCaputo

Drop a comment: What stood out most to you in the Fauci diaries or Caputo’s account of the COVID response?