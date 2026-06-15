Exposing the SPLC Grift - Tyler O'Neil - The Brownstone Show, Episode 24

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker interviews Tyler O'Neil, author of Making Hate Pay, about explosive new revelations concerning the Southern Poverty Law Center.

They discuss the SPLC’s informant program, alleged payments to Klan figures and a Charlottesville organizer, shell companies used for money laundering, and how the organization placed mainstream groups like Moms for Liberty, Turning Point USA, and Family Research Council on its “hate map” alongside actual extremists — all to drive fundraising.

From Jeffrey Tucker’s long-held skepticism to fresh insights from the federal indictment, O’Neil breaks down the SPLC’s incentive structure, history of exaggeration, and its impact on free speech, civil society, and public discourse.

Key Topics Covered:

The SPLC indictment: Klan informants, Charlottesville funding, and shell companies

How the “hate map” smears conservative and Christian organizations

Fundraising off exaggerated threats and manufactured controversies

Tyler O’Neil’s book Making Hate Pay and years of SPLC reporting

Effects on events, de-banking, Big Tech censorship, and public trust

Intellectual honesty vs. institutional grift in the “hate industry”

Tyler O’Neil brings detailed research and firsthand analysis as Senior Editor at The Daily Signal, while Jeffrey Tucker connects it to broader themes of liberty, propaganda, and institutional corruption. This is essential viewing for anyone concerned about weaponized “hate” labels, civil society, and the integrity of nonprofit watchdogs.

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Drop a comment: Have you or your organization been affected by the SPLC’s hate map or similar labeling?