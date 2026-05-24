The Silenced Generation - Daniel McCarthy - The Brownstone Show, Episode 21

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker interviews Daniel McCarthy, editor of Modern Age, about his article “The Silenced Generation.” They discuss how self-censorship, social pressure, and ideological conformity have transformed college campuses and stifled genuine intellectual freedom.

From Jeffrey’s own debate-filled college years to today’s climate of fear and silence, McCarthy explains the shift from open inquiry to cultural hegemony and why intellectual courage has become so rare.

Key Topics Covered:

The Silenced Generation — self-censorship and today’s college experience

Jeffrey Tucker’s pre- and post-COVID view of academia

The collapse of open debate and rise of social control

Modern Age magazine: its founding, mission, and defense of serious ideas

Intellectual courage vs. peer pressure and career fears

Where real vibrancy and freedom still exist in higher education

Recommended thinkers: Albert Jay Nock, H.L. Mencken, Richard Weaver, Russell Kirk & more



Daniel McCarthy brings deep insight as a longtime editor and thinker, while Jeffrey Tucker ties it to broader themes of liberty and free speech.

This is essential viewing for anyone concerned about the future of academia and independent thought.



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Follow Jeffrey Tucker & Brownstone Institute:

Website: brownstone.org

X/Twitter: @jeffreyatucker



Daniel McCarthy:

Editor, Modern Age

X/Twitter: @ModAgeJournal @ToryAnarchist



Drop a comment: Where have you seen self-censorship in academia or daily life?