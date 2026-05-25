The Death of George Washington - Jeffrey Tucker - The Brownstone Show, Episode 22

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker recounts his widely read article on the death of George Washington, who was bled to death by his doctors in 1799. He explores the history of iatrogenic death — death by medical treatment — and draws sobering parallels to modern medical overreach, from bloodletting to COVID-era ventilators and suppressed treatments.
Key Topics Covered:
The Death of George Washington — bled to death by his doctors
Jeffrey Tucker’s discovery and public reaction to this hidden history
The long tradition of blind trust in medical protocols
Iatrogenic harm through the ages: bloodletting, mercury, lobotomies & more
Deadly COVID policies: ventilators, suppressed therapeutics, and mandates
Questioning medical authority then and now
Lessons for the future of healing and evidence-based medicine
Jeffrey Tucker connects this foundational American tragedy to today’s crises of trust, offering a powerful meditation on why we must challenge medical orthodoxy. This is essential viewing for anyone concerned about public health, medical freedom, and learning from history.
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