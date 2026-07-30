Milei’s Argentina: Inflation Victory, State Cuts & Libertarian Civil War - Joel Bowman - TBS Ep 27

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker interviews Joel Bowman, longtime Argentina resident, writer, and close observer of the Milei administration. They examine the real-world results after two and a half years of Javier Milei’s presidency — including a dramatic reduction in inflation from 300% to around 30%, sustained fiscal surpluses, and significant government downsizing — while honestly confronting the compromises, political realities, and deep divisions this experiment has created within libertarian and anarcho-capitalist circles. Jeffrey opens with his own journey from initial euphoria at Milei’s rise (citing Rothbard, Mises, and Hayek while promising to destroy the central bank and deep state) to a more sober assessment of what has actually been achieved versus what remains. Joel provides on-the-ground perspective on how fiscal discipline, the end of money printing, and exchange rate unification delivered major economic stabilization, even as Milei stepped back from the most radical campaign promises. They discuss the 70,000 federal jobs eliminated, the reduction of ministries, the surprising strength of Argentina’s large informal economy, and the decision to unify rather than abolish the central bank. The conversation also explores the bitter “civil war” inside libertarianism over Milei — with some treating him as a hero and others denouncing him as a sellout — and what this reveals about gradualist versus radical approaches to dismantling the state. Key Topics Covered:

Jeffrey Tucker’s evolving view of Milei after 2.5 years and the gap between campaign rhetoric and governing reality

Argentina’s economic turnaround: inflation cut from 300% to ~30%, fiscal surpluses for over two years, and re-entry to international capital markets

How fiscal reform (not monetary magic) drove the inflation decline — ending debt monetization and money printing

Government downsizing: 70,000 federal jobs eliminated (~15% of the workforce) and ministries reduced from 19 to roughly 10

Private sector growth offsetting public sector cuts and the surprising resilience of Argentina’s large informal economy (~40% of GDP)

The Central Bank reality check: campaign promise to “burn it to the ground” versus the practical unification of exchange rates

The libertarian civil war: defenders versus critics of Milei and the tension between gradualism and radical “burn it down” strategies

Political realities of power: horse trading, compromises, scandals, and why real reform is far harder than campaign promises suggest

Private healthcare and voluntary solutions thriving in Argentina as models of resilience when the state fails

Lessons for the United States and the West: the immense difficulty of transitioning away from entrenched administrative states and corporate cartels

The Overton window shift in Argentina and parts of Latin America toward liberty-positive ideas

Joel Bowman brings years of on-the-ground experience living in Argentina, deep familiarity with its political culture, and clear-eyed analysis of both the progress and the limitations of Milei’s project. Jeffrey Tucker connects these developments to the broader challenge facing liberty movements everywhere: how to actually dismantle entrenched power structures rather than simply win elections. This is essential viewing for anyone interested in real-world attempts to reduce the size and scope of the state, the internal debates within libertarianism, or the difficult transition from big government to genuine freedom.