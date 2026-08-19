What Did Fauci Mean by “Game On”? - Jeffrey Tucker - The Brownstone Show, Episode 33

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker walks through his detailed analysis of Anthony Fauci’s diaries and the precise sequence of decisions that shaped the entire COVID era.

Drawing on the newly released documents, Tucker reconstructs Fauci’s dual-track strategy: an initial “Plan A” to frame the emerging pathogen as a severe flu season, followed by the decisive “Game On” pivot on January 26, 2020, the day the first U.S. case was announced in Seattle.

From that moment, an audacious cover-up plan unfolded—suppressing the lab-leak hypothesis, orchestrating a WHO junket to Wuhan, generating maximal fear to secure emergency-use authorization for unproven mRNA technology, attacking seroprevalence studies that revealed widespread prior immunity, censoring natural-immunity and early-treatment discussions, and converting potential culpability for gain-of-function research into the public image of the savior who delivered the shot.

Key Topics Covered:

October 2019 Military Games in Wuhan and early knowledge of a lab-related pathogen

January 3 diary entry and the launch of Plan A: warn of a catastrophic flu season

January 10 publication of the viral sequence and immediate Moderna collaboration with Barney Graham

CDC push-back against the flu narrative and the unraveling of Plan A

January 26 “Game On!!!” entry after the first U.S. case—the decisive shift to Plan B

Five-part cover-up: Proximal Origin paper, WHO China trip arranged via Trump-to-Xi request, fear generation for EUA, suppression of natural immunity, and censorship of critics

Santa Clara seroprevalence study by Jay Bhattacharya and the ferocious media smear campaign

Why an mRNA shot against a rapidly mutating respiratory virus was never going to work—and why Fauci knew it

nSuppression of hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and other traditional therapeutics

Boosters as the endless patch for a failed product

Complete absence of sympathy in the diaries for lockdown victims or the vaccine-injured

The broader constellation of military intelligence, Big Tech, pharma, and media capture

Jeffrey Tucker provides the clearest chronological map yet of how private knowledge of a lab origin, institutional self-protection, and the desperate need for a technological “cure” produced the most disruptive public-health regime in modern history. The diaries, read against the surrounding evidence, make the previously chaotic timeline suddenly coherent.

This is essential viewing for anyone seeking a coherent, document-based explanation of why businesses, churches, and schools were closed, why natural immunity was denied, why early treatments were banned, and why an experimental platform was forced on the world.

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Website: https://brownstone.org

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Read the full article: “What Did Fauci Mean by ‘Game On’?” at https://brownstone.org/articles/what-did-fauci-mean-by-game-on/



Drop a comment: Which part of the “Game On” timeline most changed how you understand the COVID era?