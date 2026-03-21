The Brownstone Show - Episode 13 - Jan Jekielek

In this powerful edition of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey A. Tucker sits down with Jan Jekielek, Senior Editor at The Epoch Times and host of the acclaimed American Thought Leaders series, to discuss Jan’s explosive new book Killed to Order: China’s Organ Harvesting Industry and the True Nature of America’s Biggest Adversary (released March 2026).

What begins as an investigation into one of the most horrifying and under-reported crimes of our time—forced organ harvesting in China—quickly expands into a profound exploration of the battle between individual human dignity and utilitarian ideology (the “greatest good for the greatest number,” no matter the human cost).

Jeffrey and Jan trace how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has industrialized organ procurement, often targeting prisoners of conscience (including Falun Gong practitioners, Uyghurs, Christians, and others), creating a chilling “kill-to-order” system sustained by coercion, secrecy, and global complicity. They connect these atrocities to broader philosophical and historical patterns: from Stalin’s infamous “you have to break a few eggs to make an omelet” mindset, to the rise of utilitarian bioethics that treats human beings as collections of parts rather than bearers of inherent rights.

Key topics covered include:

The erosion of Hippocratic medicine (”do no harm”) in favor of collectivist “greater good” rationales seen during COVID and beyond

How communist regimes consistently justify mass atrocities in the name of party supremacy or societal progress

Parallels between China’s system and dangerous trends in Western societies: instrumentalization of the human person, shifting definitions of death, and technocratic control impulses

The role of propaganda in sustaining myths about communism and masking its murderous core

A survivor’s testimony and whistleblower evidence that make denial increasingly difficult

Practical action steps: new bipartisan U.S. legislation (e.g., the Falun Gong and Victims of Forced Organ Harvesting Protection Act reintroduced by Sen. Ted Cruz and others), grassroots efforts, and ending Western complicity through training programs, transplants, and silence

This conversation is both a devastating exposé and a stirring defense of the foundational American idea that rights are endowed by the Creator—not granted (or revoked) by the state or the collective. Jeffrey and Jan reflect on the Declaration of Independence’s 250th anniversary, the dangers of forgetting its principles, and why confronting this evil is essential to preserving freedom everywhere.

If you’ve ever wondered why abstract debates about human dignity, utilitarianism, and totalitarianism matter today, this episode makes the stakes painfully clear.

📖 Get the book: Killed to Order → https://killedtoorder.com

Watch the full episode now and share widely.

#ForcedOrganHarvesting #China #CCP #HumanRights #Utilitarianism #Communism #Bioethics #Freedom #DignityOfThePerson #BrownstoneInstitute #AmericanThoughtLeaders #KilledToOrder



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