Dangerous Misinformation: Ivermectin, Mandates & Doctor-Patient War - Mary Talley Bowden - TBS Ep 36

Jeffrey Tucker interviews Houston ENT Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, author of Dangerous Misinformation: The Virus, the Treatments, and the Lies.



Tucker frames COVID as a scandal that shattered the doctor-patient relationship: governments and hospitals prescribed one product, banned off-label care, and punished physicians who treated the sick. Bowden was a quiet solo specialist until Houston Methodist — the first hospital in the country to mandate COVID shots, on April 1, 2021, five months ahead of the Biden administration — suspended her privileges and told the world she was spreading “dangerous misinformation.” She learned of the suspension from a Houston Chronicle reporter. CNN and the Washington Post followed. After a weekend “in a fetal position,” she resigned, held a press conference, and sued.



The Methodist defamation fight ended badly on a technical error after her first lawyer had a stroke. She paid the hospital more than $166,000 in legal fees; they later chased interest after a post on X, then dropped it. A clearer win came with Drs. Paul Marik and Robert Apter against the FDA: the agency took down the viral “you are not a horse” tweet and related website claims after the Fifth Circuit held that the FDA may inform, not practice medicine. Off-label prescribing stayed legal; the smear did not. Bowden describes the fall 2021 pile-on — FDA tweet, federal mandate, medical boards — and her ongoing suit against multiple state boards and the Federation of State Medical Boards. Two physicians in that case lost their licenses.



She treated more than 6,000 COVID patients. Those who got early treatment, she says, survived. Hydroxychloroquine vanished from Texas pharmacies the day after Trump mentioned it. Monoclonal antibodies worked until they were pulled as mandates arrived. Ivermectin required an “underground railroad” of independent pharmacies; a 25,000-response poll found 52 percent sourcing the animal formulation from feed stores. Tucker recounts his own January 2022 prescription from Pierre Kory that no New England pharmacy would fill. They discuss why alternatives — natural immunity, early drugs, antibodies — had to disappear if the shot was to be the only path; why the Great Barrington Declaration provoked such fury; childhood COVID shots still recommended by the AAP in 26 states (three doses by nine months) despite ~10 percent uptake; informed consent when the patient is a child; and how an introvert became a public fighter because Methodist created the following it meant to crush.



Key Topics Covered:

Houston Methodist’s April 1, 2021 mandate and the public shaming of a solo ENT

$166,000 paid to the hospital, the interest fight, and a small late win

FDA horse tweet, Apter v. HHS, and the limit on agency medical advice

Medical-board campaign against dissenting doctors and licenses lost

6,000+ early-treated patients and the disappearance of HCQ, monoclonals, and ivermectin

Feed-store ivermectin, pharmacy fear, and the need to rebrand a cheap, long-used drug

Why every alternative to mRNA — including natural immunity — had to be shut down

Childhood schedules, AAP vs. CDC, and consent that is not the child’s

Dangerous Misinformation as a novel-paced chronicle of the COVID years

Texas as the test case: SXSW, the Houston Rodeo, and Methodist as the national template

An introvert forced into public life by institutions that would not listen

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is a Stanford-trained otolaryngologist in private practice in Houston, founder of Americans for Health Freedom, and a Senior Fellow with the Independent Medical Alliance.



Jeffrey Tucker connects her case to the broader destruction of medical ethics, free speech, and constitutional limits during COVID. This is essential viewing for anyone who still thinks the doctor-patient relationship survived 2020–2022 intact — or who wonders why a Nobel-era antiparasitic is still called horse paste in 2026.