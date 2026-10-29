Cries for Help: Vaccine Injuries Buried in the V-Safe Data - Brianne Dressen - TBS, Episode 38

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker interviews Brianne Dressen about the Brownstone Institute book Cries for Help: Vaccine Injury Buried in the V-Safe Data. Tucker describes the emotional weight of reading the free-text entries—each a short, unfolding story of progressive disability, isolation, and betrayal among people who had volunteered optimistically for the shots and the CDC’s V-safe system. Dressen, a clinical-trial participant who was herself injured early, explains how her audit of the data made the volume possible and why the government’s own prospective reports cut through the “just anecdotes” dismissal.



They walk through the recurring pattern recognition in the entries: tinnitus that worsens at night, resting heart rates of 120–150+, small-fiber neuropathies and limbic-system dysregulation invisible on standard imaging, spreading rashes and vasculitis, vision loss, and the progressive inability to work, drive, or even sleep. Most reports end in anger, despair, and a sense of abandonment. Dressen notes that FDA safety signals (later surfaced by Sen. Ron Johnson) already flagged similar neurological and cardiac clusters in spring 2021, yet the data remained buried until litigation forced release.



The conversation turns to the parallel suppression of support networks. Informal Facebook groups that formed around early injured trial participants and healthcare workers were deactivated within days of June 2021 press events with Sen. Johnson; subsequent groups faced warning labels and deactivation. Dressen describes the resulting isolation, the suicides that followed, and the formation of React19 as a protected space. She discusses the lawsuit naming White House officials for pressuring platforms to suppress true injury accounts under the banner of “malinformation.” Tucker and Dressen contrast the binary public narrative (“rare or nonexistent”) with the gradient of harm, the double standard versus long-COVID attribution, and the leper-colony parallel—except that the vaccine-injured were denied even the right to gather.



Key Topics Covered:

The emotional reality of reading V-safe free-text injury reports

How Dressen’s audit supplied the source material for Cries for Help

Recurring symptoms: tinnitus, tachycardia, small-fiber neuropathy, vasculitis, vision loss

FDA signals known in 2021 yet suppressed

Facebook group deactivations and the rise of React19

Censorship, “malinformation,” and the lawsuit over White House pressure

Isolation, suicides, and the denial of a community of the injured

Double standards with long COVID and the refusal to acknowledge clear causality

Why the book restores voice and supplies the government’s own evidence

Brianne Dressen is a clinical-trial participant who developed severe neurological injury after the COVID vaccine, a co-founder of React19, and a central figure in documenting and advocating for the vaccine-injured.



Jeffrey Tucker frames the volume as one of the central scandals of the era—raw human testimony that was systematically buried.



Essential viewing for anyone still told that COVID-vaccine injury is vanishingly rare, merely anecdotal, or politically inconvenient to discuss.



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Brianne Dressen: Co-founder, React19 Central figure in the documentation of COVID-vaccine injury and the V-safe free-text compilation



Drop a comment: If the government’s own prospective safety system recorded thousands of these progressive, life-altering injuries, what does continued dismissal of the injured actually protect?