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salience's avatar
salience
3h

"Righteousness has a way of editing its own archives."

I will have to steal that one!

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salience's avatar
salience
3h

See also:

The Tragedy of Tribalism

Russell Brand Interviews Norman Finkelstein about Israel and Palestine.

John Leake

Jan 14, 2024

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/the-tragedy-of-tribalism

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