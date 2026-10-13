BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

We are less than a month away from the big Brownstone Institute event of the year. We hope you can join us for enlightenment, fellowship, thoughtful reflection, elegance, and tremendous amounts of fun. Here is where you can meet many of the top leaders in the health freedom movement and the best writers and researchers working today.

Brownstone Institute is the research institute that was not supposed to exist. No one gave us permission. We saw a vast community out there of top thinkers and passionate citizens who wanted their rights and liberties back after the Covid calamity and we dedicated ourselves to rebuilding. The resources gradually arrived – not from old foundations or government but from regular people who had faith.

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And here we are five years later with 4,500 articles, hundreds of videos, two dozen books, many ongoing fellowships, and a network of supper clubs coast-to-coast. It’s become the infrastructure of resistance and rebuilding, a voice that daily says: we will not comply physically or intellectually.

The annual conference and gala, this year in Chattanooga, TN, November 6-7, is the opportunity to celebrate and plan the future.

This past week, we put on vivid display the power of having an intelligent, non-bureaucratic, fast-moving organization in these times. The huge manuscript called Cries of Pain Buried in V-safe Data has been turned into a two-volume work available on Amazon. We did this in less than a week. You can buy the hard copy, Kindle, or download the full audio.

We are coming up to year-end fundraising. Please consider putting Brownstone on your list of worthy charities. Our existence and growth is funded entirely by our readers. We cannot count on legacy foundations – they never gave us permission to exist in the first place – nor will we ever accept government money. We eschew normal strategies in fundraising like digital trickery and expensive development offices. Instead, we simply trust that our readers back the work we do.

Tune in to episodes of the Brownstone Show.. The episodes are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise. Go to the Brownstone Show. You can also find our recent livestream episodes on X with “Cries for Help,” readings from released V-safe data.

We now have all of the videos from Polyface available for viewing. You can see the entire playlist here: YouTube Playlist.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books, especially the latest Brownstone publication by Thomas Harrington, Staying Human in a Soul-Shredding Age.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast-to-coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

The Covid Reckoning That Never Came By Ed Dowd. I am not forgetting. And from what I see every day, millions are not either. As time rolls forward and the cognitive dissonance of those who took the vaccine wears off…our numbers will continue to grow.

A Comeuppance for Pennsylvania’s Health Bureaucrats By Chase Englund. The time to oppose such thinking, armed with the evidence, is long overdue. The Pennsylvania Small Enterprise Foundation was proud to stand with the citizens of the Commonwealth to sink this overreach.

Deep State of the World By Meryl Nass. The deep state of the world is trying to consolidate the entire world into a one-world government and has developed many different mechanisms of control to achieve that end. Part of that initiative is to cause our institutions to fail.

Vaccine Injury: A Glimpse of the Scale By Elizabeth Mumper. The proposed NIH framework includes objectives particularly relevant to this discussion and offers unique opportunities for collaboration with us. Today is the day for NIH to take our concerns seriously and develop strategies and policies to help this generation of children.

When Did Obesity Become a Drug Deficiency? By Joseph Varon. The tragedy of the GLP-1 era will not be that these drugs failed. The tragedy will be if they succeed so spectacularly that an entire generation of physicians stops asking why we needed them in the first place.

The Lancet Jumps the Shark By Maryanne Demasi. The Lancet’s latest review of mRNA vaccines, by Blakney and colleagues, presents itself as an authoritative synthesis of the evidence. It delivers a confident account that gives little attention to many of the scientific and regulatory questions that have shaped debate.

Caretakers or Conquerors? By Joel Salatin. Americans, we have noble things to fight for. My country colleagues can get their thrills from watching tomatoes grow in a garden, pigs dancing in a silvopasture, and worms copulating through compost. Massie dared to demand adherence to the Constitution.

New Clarity on the Creation of the Virus/Vaccine By Jim Haslam. U.S. Marine Major Joseph Murphy exposed the biodefense blueprint behind a pandemic that killed millions. Snowden’s leak sparked a worldwide debate about privacy. Murphy’s leak — the DARPA DEFUSE proposal — should have sparked a global reckoning about the real origins of SARS-CoV-2.

Retraction of SIDS Paper Based on VAERS Analysis Five Years after Publication By Jessica Rose. Few individuals can relate as personally as I do to the experience of having peer-reviewed research retracted after it revealed potential safety signals in the VAERS database. Neil Miller recently had his peer-reviewed published work “removed” from the journal Toxicology Reports.

Childhood Vaccine Schedules Across Countries By David Gortler. Trump appointees at the CDC, NIH, and FDA now have the chance to provide Americans with answers and be transparent. We finally have the opportunity to study and learn about the risks and benefits of the childhood vaccine schedule.

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