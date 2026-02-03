BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Lots of notable changes in Washington today. They are a lagging indicator. The real revolution is from below. It’s a changed relationship between the people and the expert class. In short, we no longer believe. We are taking matters into our own hands. That means diet, health, education, and even once-trusted matters of science.

The experts squandered their capital and threw away their credibility, leaving it to the people to take back their lives.

The timing could not be more prescient. It's the 250th anniversary of the founding of the great experiment in liberty called America.

As just one example of craziness, the head of the World Health Organization last week claimed he never supported lockdowns. It’s ridiculous because we have all the receipts showing otherwise.

We’ll have more on the off-ramps from the WHO later this spring, with a model that we are pretty confident will be adopted worldwide. More on this later.

As part of pushing the public mind in the right direction, Brownstone Institute’s new weekly show has kicked off with major thinkers and doers behind the growing community of resistance. The newest one we were sure would be taken down from YouTube. So far, that hasn’t happened.

More appears in the pages of Brownstone Journal. Please see the links below.





DNA Paper Retraction Update By Jessica Rose. Within just over a week of publishing our paper, we received an email notification from the publisher of the journal that our paper was “under investigation” prompted by “pubpeer commenter” Kevin Patrick under the pseudonym Actinopolyspora biskrensis.

How the Public Feels Post-Covid By Meryl Nass. Below, I critique an “Opinion Piece” by a journalist who knows nothing about pandemic countermeasures, except that it is his job to pan whatever the current administration is doing, especially if it will reduce the risks of Gain-of-Function research.

The Prostate Cancer Test Dilemma By Maryanne Demasi. It’s patients — not governments — who should steer their own medical decisions, once they’ve been fully informed. The story of the PSA test reminds us that well-intentioned medicine can cause real harm when certainty is oversold and humility is lost.

Help Make “The Rash” by Walter Kirn By Brownstone Institute. Brownstone Institute is well-positioned to be a fiscal sponsor of this effort. This is why Brownstone is stepping up to help with raising the necessary capital to see this project to fruition.

The Most Socialist System in America Is the One Feeding Us—and It’s Failing By Mollie Engelhart. Our food system is not a free market. It is not capitalism in any recognizable form. It is a government-engineered economy propped up by taxpayer dollars at every stage. Each year, more than $40 billion is used to subsidize commodity crops.

When Early Cancer Warnings Are Ignored By Charlotte Kuperwasser. After witnessing, and continuing to witness, the reaction to emerging information about the early cancer signal related to Covid-19 vaccination or infection, I recalled the historical timelines of other early cancer signals.

Insect Loss As an Early Warning of Systemic Biological Failure By Joseph Varon. ​​In medicine, silence can be more alarming than noise. For example, a patient who abruptly stops voicing discomfort or a monitor that ceases activity may signal system failure rather than resolution. Ecology presents a similar scenario, and the silence is concerning.’

Government-Controlled Digital ID is Not the Optional Convenience It Is Being Sold As By David Thunder. There could hardly be a worse time – and I’m not saying there ever was a good time – to entrust politicians with an ambitious digital ID programme plagued with risks of government surveillance, technocratic overreach, system failures, and data breaches.

The Seven Deadly Sins of Weight Loss Drugs By Alan Cassels. Gaining too much weight so that it impairs your health is overwhelmingly linked to diet, exercise, and ultra-processed food, yet these behavioural, social, and environmental factors get eclipsed by the theory of the “chronic relapsing brain disease” requiring ‘medical, science-based’ cures.

George Crile, Epinephrine, and the Collapse of Thinking in Modern Medicine By Joseph Varon. Until medicine regains the courage to prioritize physiological reasoning, to question established practices relentlessly, and to value outcomes over prevailing narratives, these mistakes will continue to be repeated confidently, efficiently, and with catastrophic consequences.

The Information War Over Antidepressants By Peter C. Gotzsche. Kennedy is correct that it is harder to quit antidepressants than heroin. The abstinence symptoms are short-lived for heroin but not for antidepressants, and psychiatrists who have worked with both types of patients consistently say that heroin is the easier one.

The Importance of Medieval Rats to Pandemic Profit By David Bell. We can directly use our resources for the actual burden that remains, and the determinants of good health that freed most of us from them. Unfortunately, such evidence-based approaches predominantly help those with poor ability to pay.

We’re Losing the Human Touch in Food By Joel Salatin. The most revolutionary step our nation could take would be to increase the number of farmer-caretakers. We need more people growing our food, not fewer. A better “eyes-to-plate” ratio would restore fidelity to our food and health.

