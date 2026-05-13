BY JAMES BOVARD

View original article at Brownstone.org.

David Morens, a former top advisor to Covid Czar Tony Fauci, was indicted on Monday and “charged with conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting,” according to the Justice Department press release.

Morens allegedly helped top federal health officials cover up the potential role of federal grants in spurring the Covid pandemic. The Freedom of Information Act – FOIA – requires federal agencies to preserve and disclose federal records with some narrow exceptions. In early 2021, Morens emailed a colleague: “I learned from our foia lady here how to make emails disappear after i am foia’d but before the search starts, so i think we are all safe.”

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Morens added: “Plus i deleted most of those earlier emails after sending them to gmail.” In a previous email, he assured his collaborators: “I have spoken to our FOIA folks” and “I should be safe from future FOIAs. Don’t ask how….”

Fauci doesn’t need to worry about getting indicted since President Joe Biden, on his last morning in office, pardoned any crimes that Fauci might have committed in the previous decade. Fauci justified Covid mandates because average citizens “don’t have the ability” to determine what is best for them. Congressional investigations revealed that Fauci was at the center of string-pulling to shirk responsibility on Covid.

Top federal officials scrambled to erase the federal role in bankrolling reckless gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, the most likely source of the Covid virus that killed more than seven million people around the world. That type of research seeks to genetically alter organisms to enable the spread of viruses into new species. As MIT professor Kevin Esvelt asked in 2021, “Why is anyone trying to teach the world how to make viruses that could kill millions of people?” The risks were compounded because the Wuhan Institute had a very poor safety rating. Two years earlier, the State Department confidentially “warned other federal agencies about safety issues at Wuhan labs studying bat COVID,” but the public disclosure of that alert was delayed until 2022 – long after President Biden illegally mandated Covid vaccines for a hundred million American adults.

If Covid-19 had been initially recognized as the result of one of the biggest government boondoggles in history, it would have been far more difficult for American politicians and government scientists to pirouette as saviors as they seized sway over daily life. Instead, politicians, bureaucrats, and the media stampeded most of the American public with the notion that total submission to boneheaded decrees was their only hope to survive.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a statement on the indictment of Morens: “These allegations represent a profound abuse of trust at a time when the American people needed it most—during the height of a global pandemic.” Luckily, there haven’t been any “profound abuses of trust” since Trump took office again – at least according to his Justice Department. Blanche added: “Government officials have a solemn duty to provide honest, well-grounded facts and advice in service of the public interest — not to advance their own personal or ideological agendas.”

Be still my beating heart. Is this a subtle signal that the Trump team will disclose the other 3 million documents on the Epstein scandal?

FBI chief Kash Patel announced at the indictment press conference: “Circumventing records protocols with the intention of avoiding transparency is something that will not be tolerated by this FBI.”

Has the FBI turned over a new leaf or what? The FBI is one of the most notorious FOIA violators in Washington. When FOIA was first passed in 1966, FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover ordered the FBI to totally refuse to comply with the law. A federal judge slammed the FBI in 2017 for claiming it needed 17 years to fulfill a FOIA request on surveillance of antiwar activists in the 1960s. The FBI deleted the names of Clark Kent and Lois Lane from a letter that made reference to the famous Superman characters — because disclosing them in a FOIA response would “constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.” Louis Freeh, director of the FBI from 1993-2001, repeatedly denounced my articles on Ruby Ridge; but when I filed a FOIA, the FBI claimed to have no records of those published letters to the editor. They sent their response to “Mr. Brovard” so maybe that helped them not find anything.

FBI FOIA trampling is par for the Bureau covering up its destruction of freedom of speech and freedom of the press. As federal judge Terry Doughty declared in a 2023 decision, “The FBI [acted] as doorman to a vast program of social media surveillance and censorship, encompassing agencies across the federal government — from the State Department to the Pentagon to the CIA.”

Morens may be the first federal official to ever be charged with a crime for actions to evade FOIA requests. Certainly, in more than 50 years, no federal FOIA official has ever been jailed for violating the law by refusing to disclose information. I’ve received so many BS responses from FOIA officers over the decades that I have lost count. When I filed a FOIA with the Office of the US Trade Representative to see what information they had on me in their files, they replied in 2010, “We have no records on Kevin Bovard.” But I wasn’t asking about my cousin.

In 2015, I heard scuttlebutt that the Justice Department pressured USA Today to cease publishing my articles bashing Attorney General Eric Holder. I filed a FOIA to get the department’s official emails to my editors, but DOJ FOIA claimed it had nothing. I only got the damning emails after I filed a follow-up FOIA request and made a lucky guess on the exact day, hour, and minute the emails were sent.

For too long, deceiving the American people has been treated like a victimless crime in Washington. Will the Covid coverup indictment set a precedent that will be a booster shot for American democracy? Hundreds of political appointees and tens of thousands of federal employees should no longer be “safe from FOIA.”

An earlier version of this piece was published by the Libertarian Institute

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