BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

The documentary You Can See Everything opened over the weekend. It is about Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos, and how it grew to a $9B valuation by 2014 without a reliable product. It was a vibe-based company, one that Wall Street wanted to exist: a compelling female founder, Ivy dropout, a digital innovation to disrupt the establishment, all at a time of zero interest rates and a desperate hunt for high returns.

To what extent is she personally culpable, or was she merely scapegoated by an angry mob of investors? The film does not fully answer that question, even if it leaves one with a sense of confusion as to why she languishes in federal prison.

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In the backdrop of all of this is the biggest medical fraud in modern history. The Covid lockdowns wrecked every nation that tried them – have a look at France today – and the shots that followed created carnage that is still not openly discussed in any mainstream media. Our pair of books called Cries for Help document thousands of injuries and deaths for which no one is being held to account.

And these products are still on the market. Until last week, the Covid shots were still being pushed by the CDC on pregnant women even if we have mountains of data on elevated miscarriage rates. It’s mind-boggling that this happened and is still happening.

The loss of trust is pervasive and well earned. Brownstone’s poll last spring documented supermajority support for medical freedom: no mandates, no lies, no coercion, no more corruption. You are not alone, even if the mainstream media, reliant on pharma funding, reports none of it.

We are coming up to year-end fundraising. Please consider putting Brownstone on your list of worthy charities. Our existence and growth is funded entirely by our readers. We cannot count on legacy foundations – they never gave us permission to exist in the first place – nor will we ever accept government money. We eschew normal strategies in fundraising like digital trickery and expensive development offices. Instead, we simply trust that our readers back the work we do.

Tune in to episodes of the Brownstone Show, including the latest episode with Brianne Dressen of REACT19. The episodes are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise. Go to the Brownstone Show. You can also find our recent livestream episodes on X with Cries for Help, readings from released V-safe data.

We now have all of the videos from Polyface available for viewing. You can see the entire playlist here: YouTube Playlist.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books, especially the latest Brownstone publication Cries for Help, Parts I and II.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast-to-coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

The Vaccinated Human Body By Bert Olivier. Given the signs that a more devastating kind of technology than the kind he was familiar with is in the process of asserting itself, it seems safe to say that Heidegger would have reiterated his remark: ‘Only a god can save us.’

Anthony Fauci’s Darkest Hours By Jeffrey Tucker. And where are we today? Fauci will talk with no one, no reporters, not even on background. His last public appearance consisted of 110 invocations of his right to remain silent under the 5th Amendment.

I’ve Rediscovered Why I Became a Doctor By Joseph Varon. I can remember, every time someone sits across from me, that the most important person in the room is not the physician. I did not abandon medicine during Covid. I rediscovered the reason I became a doctor in the first place.

The Epistemic Corruption of Biomedical Science By Josh Guetzkow. Recovering trust requires separating commercial and regulatory functions, enforceable trial transparency, and protection for dissent. Without such changes, calls to “trust the science” risk becoming little more than invitations to submit to one of the most powerful propaganda systems yet devised.

How a Flawed Covid Study Tried—and Failed—to Discredit the Amish By Sharyl Attkisson. I reported on my national television program that the largest Amish community in the US, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, had rejected masking, vaccines, isolation, testing, and all the other CDC recommendations for Covid…and apparently fared none the worse for having done so.

The Shot and the Lie By Jeffrey Tucker. This book should end the debate forever. I dare any man of good conscience to pick it up, turn to a single page, and be just fine with what you read. These people were being poisoned, screaming in pain, crying for help.

“Ask Your Doctor:” The Media’s Most Dangerous Tagline By Alan Cassels. Prescription drugs should be evaluated on clinical evidence by independent professionals. “Ask your doctor” shouldn’t be a tagline on television—it should be a private conversation free from the polluting influence of Super Bowl commercials.

The Covid Reckoning That Never Came By Ed Dowd. I am not forgetting. And from what I see every day, millions are not either. As time rolls forward and the cognitive dissonance of those who took the vaccine wears off…our numbers will continue to grow.

A Comeuppance for Pennsylvania’s Health Bureaucrats By Chase Englund. The time to oppose such thinking, armed with the evidence, is long overdue. The Pennsylvania Small Enterprise Foundation was proud to stand with the citizens of the Commonwealth to sink this overreach.

Deep State of the World By Meryl Nass. The deep state of the world is trying to consolidate the entire world into a one-world government and has developed many different mechanisms of control to achieve that end. Part of that initiative is to cause our institutions to fail.

Vaccine Injury: A Glimpse of the Scale By Elizabeth Mumper. The proposed NIH framework includes objectives particularly relevant to this discussion and offers unique opportunities for collaboration with us. Today is the day for NIH to take our concerns seriously and develop strategies and policies to help this generation of children.

When Did Obesity Become a Drug Deficiency? By Joseph Varon. The tragedy of the GLP-1 era will not be that these drugs failed. The tragedy will be if they succeed so spectacularly that an entire generation of physicians stops asking why we needed them in the first place.

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