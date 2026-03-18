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Brownstone Insights

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Tony's avatar
Tony
11h

We must remember that one man or one movement seldom has all of the answers. No one is right all of the time. While I have admired Mr. Salatin for many years I am finding room for disagreement on a number of issues he is currently pushing. If we want to change American Agriculture we will have to develop a plan that moves us from present to the envisioned new future in an orderly fashion. Farm and ranch people already have debt structure in place that cannot be ignored. That includes loans on machinery, land, cattle, operating lines of credit and more. The system is relatively fragile, proceed with care.

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