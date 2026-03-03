BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

There is so much news.

First, we have a new book out to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. It is Jefferson by the great scholar and essayist Albert Jay Nock. This new edition of this masterpiece has a new introduction by historian Kevin Gutzman. You will love it. It really brings the man to life. Here is physical and here is Kindle.

Second, Brownstone Institute has joined many other groups in a grand effort to make a statement regarding Covid. We must get the message out that what happened to us was wrong and must never happen again. Tragically, there are many people who hold the opposite view, that the Covid calamity is a model for the future. This must be stopped.

This is why we ask you to visit CovidJustice.org and sign your name. Let’s hope the message reaches all levels of government and industry in all countries. We have spectacular participation now but we need more.

Third, we will be releasing a poll commissioned in part by Brownstone that reveals supermajority support for medical and health freedom and no mandates even for shots called vaccines. This poll will be a bombshell, so watch for it.

Fourth, as part of pushing the public mind in the right direction, Brownstone Institute’s new weekly show has kicked off with major thinkers and doers behind the growing community of resistance.

Fifth, there is much more to come, including the world’s only credible plan for all nations to completely leave the WHO.

If you are interested in helping fund anything we do, we invite your support. We truly need it.

As for the film we are backing, The Rash by Walter Kirn, if you are interested in helping financially, email us directly: contact@brownstone.org. The insufferable international press just got wind of this and they are already trying to tank it with attacks – which only means they are scared witless of what this can achieve.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

Boston: On Tuesday, March 3rd, the Greater Boston Supper Club welcomes Cecelia (Cece) Doucette. Get tickets.

Midwest: On Monday, March 9th, the Midwest Supper Club welcomes Dr. Allon Friedman. Get tickets.

Lehi, Utah : On Friday, March 13th, the Utah Supper Club welcomes Jared St. Clair and Jan Jekielek. Get tickets.

Charlotte, NC: On Friday, March 13th, the Charlotte Supper Club welcomes Dr. Michelle Perro. Get tickets.

Puget Sound, WA: On Tuesday, March 17th, the inaugural Puget Sound, WA Supper Club welcomes Bret Weinstein. Get tickets.

Pittsboro, NC: On Wednesday, March 18th, the inaugural Pittsboro, NC Supper Club welcomes Dr. Sheila Furey. Get tickets.

West Hartford, CT: On Wednesday, March 25th, the West Hartford Supper Club welcomes Jefferey Jaxen. Get tickets.

Austin: On Wednesday, March 25th, the Austin, TX Supper Club welcomes Joe Varon, M.D. Get tickets.

Chicago: On Thursday, March 26th, the Chicago Supper Club welcomes Dr. Patricia Robitaille and Dr. Coleen Rickabaugh. Get tickets.

Chattanooga : On Tuesday, April 7th, the inaugural Chattanooga, TN Supper Club welcomes Debbie Mize. Get tickets.

Boston: On Tuesday, April 7th, the Boston Supper Club welcomes Drs. Mary Kelly Sutton and Mark Brody, and Attorney Ilya Feoktistov. Get tickets.

Polyface Farm: On Friday and Saturday, August 28th and 29th, Brownstone will host our annual Polyface Retreat at Polyface Farm in Swoope, Virginia. REGISTER NOW.

Chattanooga: On Friday and Saturday, November 6th and 7th, Brownstone will host our 6th Annual Conference and Gala. Save the dates.

If you have a speaker suggestion for any of our current or future supper club locations, please contact us at operations@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

They Are Experimenting on Your Dog By Nick Thompson. The major pet food corporations do not merely sell food. They fund the university departments in the UK and the US where veterinary nutritional science is researched. They stock the waiting room shelves and put posters on the surgery walls.

​​Why the Resolution? By Jeffrey Tucker. We need CovidJustice.org now to make it clear that this era is in disrepute. It’s necessary because the World Health Organization is even now pledging to do it all over again.

A Small Nonprofit Did What the FDA Would Not By Natalya Murakhver. There is a question that has haunted me since I watched institutions fail children during the pandemic: Who will ask the hard questions if the agencies charged with asking them refuse to? Restore Childhood is trying to answer it through science.

Why the Manufacturing and the Regulatory Guidance of mRNA Vaccines Matters By Charlotte Kuperwasser. It’s important to lay out the molecular framework for everyone because how these vaccines are made directly determines what is inside the vial. What is inside the vial will activate a cascade of events that can lead to long-term health implications.

FinCEN’s Warning—and the Predictable Failure of Prohibition By Roger Bate. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network reports that illicit e-cigarettes are being used as part of trade-based money-laundering schemes linked to fentanyl trafficking. Illegal vaping products are no longer just a regulatory nuisance or a youth-use talking point.

A “Blizzard” Gives Mayor Zohran Mamdani Pretext for a “Climate Lockdown” By Naomi Wolf. We won’t be fine, here in New York, if our rights are restricted again so that we are absolutely physically helpless against any attack that may come — perhaps from the Mayor, or the donors who put this Mayor into office.

Republican House Judiciary Committee Report Documents Political Censorship in EU By David Thunder. So far, EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Reigner has just said, “On the latest censorship allegations. Pure nonsense. Completely unfounded.” Is Reigner suggesting that a US House Judiciary Committee fabricated emails and notes of meetings between EU officials and digital platform managers?

Are the ‘Liberals’ of Today Really Liberals? By Bert Olivier. Unfortunately, people who are immersed in the ‘echo chamber’ of current ‘liberal’ ideology seem to be unable to perceive the shift that has occurred from its ‘original’ meaning – as clarified earlier – and its present incarnation in linguistic and political practices.

Can Cochrane’s New CEO Save the Sinking Ship? By Peter C. Gotzsche. A medical journal expressed concern that someone with no health care experience was leading one of the foremost organisations dedicated to ensuring good clinical decisions. Wilson made the organisation ineffective, and his actions harmed Cochrane’s mission about ensuring high scientific standards.

What the Polls Say about the Pharmaceutical Industry and Vaccines By Jeffrey Tucker. The focus should be on cleaning up the food as the path to great American health. The messaging around food polls better, they say, whereas the pressure on vaccine makers and culling of the childhood schedule is a political loser. So they say.

The Moral Ecology of Community By Joseph Varon and Reverend John F. Naugle. Despite the availability of advanced tools to manage human life, societies are seeing spiraling rates of illness, loneliness, and anxiety, with resilience on the decline. This paradox highlights a contradiction that has become increasingly apparent in the face of significant progress.

You Cannot Beat Nihilism with Nihilism By Thomas Harrington. You cannot heal social ills rooted in the practice of organizing people into supposedly immutable categories that allegedly correspond to varying degrees of essential human value by doubling down on the practice of organizing people on the basis of supposedly immutable categories.

El Tonto Por Cristo: A Movie Review By Renaud Beauchard. A true labor of love is one of those gifts that life brings when you are ready to receive them. That’s what a luminous film did for me. The movie is entitled El Tonto Por Cristo, which means “The Fool for Christ.”

Goodbye and Good Riddance to the Endangerment Finding By David Stockman. Trump’s cancellation of the so-called “endangerment finding” with respect to CO2 made by the Obama White House in 2009 is so profoundly important as to make up for a legion of Trump’s spending, borrowing, easy money, and tariffing sins.

Autistic Barbie By Sinead Murphy. But Mattel’s blurb gives the game away – ‘Every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie.’ Children with autism cannot see themselves. Children with autism cannot see Barbie. Children with autism cannot see themselves in Barbie.

