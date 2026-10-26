BY REACT19

View original article at Brownstone.org.

Article by Brianne Dressen.

The study has not yet launched, eligibility requirements are still being developed, and no one should mistake an announcement for proof that the research will deliver the answers patients need. And let’s be honest about the intention; while I write this as a representative of over 40,000 Covid vaccine-injured Americans, the NIH’s mission is not to push any agenda. For the first time in a long time, Dr Bhattacharya is working to get politics out of the way of good science. The protocol, its implementation, the quality of the science, and the transparency of its findings all deserve scrutiny.

But scrutiny should begin with an accurate understanding of what has actually been announced.

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Recent mainstream reporting has included claims that NIH staff do not actually want to conduct this research. At the same time, the agency’s own published description of the center and its intended work is in complete contrast with this reporting. The public should be able to examine the primary source, ask legitimate questions, and distinguish between documented facts, political interpretations, and mainstream news slants.

That distinction matters because the stakes extend far beyond a single institution or administration.

I know firsthand what the NIH can mean for a patient who has spent months fighting to be recognized. When I was evaluated at the NIH and diagnosed with post-vaccine neuropathy, they provided treatment that I attribute with saving my life. But what happened next was just as consequential. A follow-up call from the NIH team to my home physicians changed everything. I no longer had to spend so much of my limited energy fighting to prove that something was wrong.

Barriers with doctors quickly changed to doctor-patient collaboration for my future care. That is the potential of an institution like the NIH: not only to advance scientific understanding, but to give patients the clinical credibility, direction, and support that can fundamentally change the course of their care.

For people living with serious symptoms, research is not an abstract policy debate. It is an opportunity to understand biological mechanisms that may have gone unexamined, identify risk factors that could help clinicians recognize similar cases, and explore treatment approaches that may improve lives. It is also an opportunity to establish what the evidence does not support. Good science must be willing to reach either conclusion.

Patients considering participation should have access to clear information about eligibility, procedures, potential risks, and limitations so they can make their own informed decisions. Those who do not participate must not be forgotten. The knowledge gained should ultimately help improve recognition and care beyond the initial group of research participants.

There is a broader problem in how this subject is covered in the media. Vaccine injury often receives widespread attention only when it becomes entangled in political conflict. The resulting coverage can become a referendum on public figures, institutions, or competing political narratives. Meanwhile, the patients whose experiences prompted years of advocacy are left explaining, once again, that their lives are not talking points.

Journalists should examine the research and follow the evidence wherever it leads. They should speak with affected patients, researchers, and clinicians. They should report setbacks and failures alongside progress. And they should distinguish between legitimate concerns about a program and unsupported claims about its intentions.

The same standard should apply to public institutions. A research announcement is only the beginning. Patients deserve follow-through, transparent communication, credible findings, and continued attention when the headlines fade. They deserve institutions willing to investigate difficult questions without prejudging the answers.

For years, patients have asked to be taken seriously enough to be studied. That request should never have depended on which political figures were willing to champion it.

We can acknowledge that this research effort is a beginning without declaring it a success before the science has been done. We can welcome an opportunity for answers while continuing to ask hard questions. And we can insist that the needs of patients remain more important than the political narratives surrounding them.

The true measure of this effort will not be the attention generated by its announcement. It will be the quality of the research, the honesty of the findings, and whether the knowledge gained ultimately helps people who have waited far too long for answers.

Let the science proceed. Let the questions be asked. Let the answers follow.

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