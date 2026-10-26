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LCNY's avatar
LCNY
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As a parent of a previously healthy, academically successful child injured at age 10 by a sudden mandate to vaccinate, I can certainly speak to the added burden which comes from being dismissed as crazy or dangerous by the very medical system that would in theory be the system to provide help. That the timing of the arrival of symptoms of damaged health would be aggressively questioned, or the severity of the denied, or the reliability of us as parents repeatedly undermined, came as a demoralizing, fully overwhelming shock to us. We were left with the sense that each prong of the attack had been purposefully developed and, as combined, was built for the single purpose of expelling the injured and their advocates from civil society. We were shamed when we asked for healing; it was/is made clear to us that should we have wish to receive help from certain sectors, the only harbor left to us is to accept a diagnosis which labels our boy as defective from birth, not as acutely injured. It is regularly made clear to us that this is the price of admission back to the "society" of friends, family, school.

I share only to say that while the scale is different, the phenomenon of denial of injuries suffered from vaccination is not isolated to the totalitarian covid times; it may better be explained that covid times exposed a frog-boiling system which had been incrementally built around us in the decades since liability exemption was given to "vaccines" under Regan.

One can hope we might now begin to actually use science to understand and disseminate more fully the methods of harm inherent in the choice to inject foreign proteins and toxic chemicals directly into the complex system that is human biology. One can hope. But in not holding my breath.

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