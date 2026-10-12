Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mani malagón's avatar
mani malagón
9h

Well stated & developed argument.

The Obeso-GEN is a metabolic cohort. Birth year does not define it. Membership belongs to anyone whose default fuel state was set inside the environment Varon inventories. By his figures that currently covers 72% of American adults who are overweight or obese, plus the large share of thin adults that Araújo’s data place outside metabolic health.

Neverthrless, there is an underlying mechanism that is only briefly touched upon in the essay :

https://captainmanimalagonusnret.substack.com/p/obeso-gen-coronamanias-shot-that

Reply
Share
FarmGirl's avatar
FarmGirl
3h

Can we finally admit that we have given into our base human nature and allowed laziness to overtake a tiny bit of effort? How hard is it to cut a tomato and some cucumbers and put oil and vinegar on it? Making whole wheat yeast bread takes very little time. Most of the time the dough is rising in the bowl. And it is worlds better tasting than anything you buy in a grocery store and far less expensive. And your home smells heavenly as you bake the bread. These activities use our senses and give us calm that no drug can match.

Eating simply is actually a beautiful act but people would rather grab the phone and contact DoorDash. What is unnatural is accepted as natural now. It is like words in the English language now meaning the opposite of their original meaning.

When I do go to the grocery store and walk down the cereal aisle and see 100 different types of cereal and only one of them tucked up in the corner on the top shelf is even worth considering, it is like a metaphor for our culture. The loud voices market themselves and spew junk food for the mind while the one lone box of decent cereal is hard to reach and goes mostly unnoticed.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brownstone Institute -- CC-Attribution · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture