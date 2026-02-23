Brownstone Insights

Dan McGuire
8h

Among the 400-member New Hampshire House (Republican majority, 55-45) we could not lift the childhood vaccine mandates. All Democrats and maybe 30 Republicans voted against it.

To me the biggest argument is the near perfect correlation between the rise in "vaccines", incidents of autism and the need for special ed. Today a fifth(!) of public school students are in special ed. I'm not sure we make the point forcefully enough.

