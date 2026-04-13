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V. N. Alexander's avatar
V. N. Alexander
6h

The regulators can't be the same people investigating the regulators. I like that you mention the BBB as an example. Also Consumer Reports. What do you say about those private organizations becoming corrupted too? United Laboratories was involved in the 9/11 cover up. See Kevin Ryan's account: https://digwithin.net/about/

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