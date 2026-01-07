Brownstone Insights

Nakayama
12h

Many people say that the American people have very short memory span, but especially so for people who have publicly repented their sins and conceded that they made mistakes. Of course, people would watch this guy more closely after the event, but few would try to browbeat the sinner repeatedly using events of the past.

Unfortunately, that kind of honesty for being willing to concede errors seems to have long gone in the US. Maybe that is why the elementary school textbooks keep on touting the story of Washington felling his father's cherry trees, because modern people simply don't do that anymore.

But once we start talking about the "elites" in societies, then they seem to lie through their teeth routinely, because they think they cannot afford to confess failures or mistakes. Then you have the kind people who think they are God himself. These people will never confess a failure or mistake in public. They will hire an assassin to solve "the problem" before they do that.

I think it is less of an issue about "more willing to lie", but rather an issue of "cannot confess/concede failures or errors". If lying happens to be the most handy tool to "handle the situation", then they will lie. Or they could choose to do something else. Such as Pfizer trying to buy out some professors making important diagnostics about spike proteins from vaccines causing cancers. Or even the execution of the UHC chief (I don't think it was a robinhood-like operation, but rather more like a potential corporate policy change will block somebody's money spigot or reveal somebody else's mistakes.)

HorizonD7
2h

The article very casually says: "On the basics, it’s true that routine childhood measles shots are among the most effective measures for keeping that particular infection at bay. "

The statement seems to assume that this is a well known fact. But how do we know that? No proper testing has been done for any vaccine.

