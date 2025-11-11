BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Four years ago, Brownstone Institute started a supper club in West Hartford, CT. It grew. People’s communities and groups had been shattered and policies were trying to keep people apart. It was all brutal. The supper club came to the rescue and enabled community to form again. Then there were two, then three, then four.

Now the time has come: expand them nationwide. Here is more about how they work. You might consider starting one in your community.

Our annual event this year was a smashing success. Clearly, the attempt to keep people apart has not worked. Getting together face-to-face and forming new friendships is a perfect way to be a rebel these days.

On Wednesday, November 19th, the famous Brownstone West Hartford Supper Club is pleased to welcome Alex Sullivan, author of She Didn’t Start the Fire: The True Story of One Mother’s Journey from Apolitical to Activist. She co-founded New Canaan Unplugged, a parent-led initiative helping families cultivate a more mindful relationship with technology. Get tickets here.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, the Brownstone Greater Boston Supper Club welcomes Dr. Adam Urato, a Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialist. Adam has taken a leading role in opposing ineffective drugs and harmful approaches to care in pregnancy and is currently petitioning the FDA to add a boxed warning to SSRIs regarding pregnancy risks. Get tickets here.

On Monday, December 8th, the Brownstone Midwest Supper Club welcomes Ann Kreilkamp, who will share the remarkable journey of creating Green Acres Village, a thriving community nestled in the heart of suburban Bloomington. Ann will walk you through how she conceived and built this unique neighborhood, where three homes with gardens, a shared compost area, greenhouse, chicken coop, patio, and community stage come together as a living laboratory for intentional, regenerative living. Get tickets here.

On Thursday, December 11th, the inaugural Brownstone Austin Supper Club welcomes Jackie Schlegel, Founder and Executive Director of Texans for Medical Freedom. Her success in relationship-building laid the foundation for the 2025 legislative session—where Texans for Medical Freedom passed five of its eight priority bills, marking a historic victory for medical freedom in Texas. Get tickets here.

Rise and Fall of the Neuralink Society By Mattias Desmet. Totalitarianism is ultimately a campaign against the Soul. It represents a law elevated to absurdity, a rule that has lost all touch with love. It forces life into servitude; it transforms man into a soulless machine.

Study 329: The Big Fraud Is Finally Under Review By Maryanne Demasi. In 2001, the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP) published a paper declaring that the antidepressant paroxetine (Paxil) was “generally well tolerated and effective” for adolescent depression. That conclusion was false.

The Sacramental Underpinnings of Vaccine Culture By Thomas Harrington. One of the pernicious conceits of our age is the idea that by declaring oneself irreligious, one is immediately freed from the longings for transcendence that have fueled religious practice among humans since the beginning of our experience here on earth.

Who Funds the Room Where It Happens? By Roger Bate. Once advocacy and industry are financially interdependent, neither has reason to question the other’s assumptions. Funding circulates between the same actors; criticism is treated as heresy; and innovation that arises outside the sanctioned ecosystem is dismissed as industry propaganda.

Who’s Afraid of the AI Boogeyman? By Bert Olivier. There are some areas of human activity where one need not fear AI, and then there are others where such fears are legitimate, sometimes because of the manner in which unscrupulous people harness AI against other people.

Why Lawsuits about Psychiatric Malpractice Are Difficult to Win By Peter Gotzsche. We must systematically educate lawyers and judges so that they can rule fairly in lawsuits related to psychiatry. Judge Picard’s biases and lack of courage in this verdict were one of the causal factors that led to Nathalie’s suicide.

The Third Rail: Covid-19 Vaccines and Cancer By Charlotte Kuperwasser. Long-term, population-level studies will be essential to reveal whether certain cancer types occur more frequently in vaccinated compared to unvaccinated individuals. It is imperative for public health that the scientific community and regulatory agencies commit to rigorous investigation of these questions.

A Hidden Result of the Pfizer Trial By Eyal Shahar. My search of PubMed did not find any articles on the mRNA vaccine and asymptomatic infection in the Pfizer trial. Were they reluctant to publicize 50% effectiveness, or were they worried that a post like mine might show up?

Tariffs, Tobacco, and Policy Whiplash By Roger Bate. A century of American prosperity has rested on predictable trade policy. Doubling the cost of handmade cigars would not revive US manufacturing, defend workers, or punish tyranny abroad. It would raise prices, destroy jobs, and invite adversaries to fill the gap.

Brownstone Prize Winners 2025 By Brownstone Institute. This year, Brownstone Institute awarded its prize for outstanding achievement to three exceptional individuals who have been brilliant servants of society and truth in times of great upheaval.

The MAHA Movement: A View from Within By Robert Malone. At the Brownstone annual conference in Salt Lake City, I had been scheduled for a 30-minute on-stage interview, but at the last minute, it was decided that I should just speak directly to the audience. Below is the text I prepared on short notice.

A Doctor in Full By Aaron Kheriaty. In my own field of anesthesiology, the best way to avoid risk is to do nothing at all. I suppose this makes me a walking contradiction: a physician who prescribes medicine while also being somewhat wary of medicine.

