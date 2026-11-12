Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen Downey's avatar
Jen Downey
5h

The problem began with the assumption by large swathes of the public that government agencies, demonstrably steered, lobbied and corrupted by special interests in so many other arenas, would, in the health arena be truthful, and accountable to the public, with its interests genuinely aligned with those of the people.

Reply
Share
Bon Kwi Kwi's avatar
Bon Kwi Kwi
2h

maleficence veiled in banality

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brownstone Institute -- CC-Attribution · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.