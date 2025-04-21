BY JEFFREY TUCKER

It feels almost dangerous putting those three words in the title of an article. An easier path is not to raise the topic. It means getting Brownstone Institute tagged, targeted, and cancelled.

That’s how much taboo there is around this subject, which is itself deeply strange. If science is simply a matter of evidence and causal inference, it should be fearless and not doctrinaire. It should go where evidence leads.

At the founding of Brownstone Institute, multiple people worried that this institution would eventually be taken over by “anti-vaxxers.” For my part, I could not understand this fear. I had never heard of such people and could not imagine becoming such a thing.

My views on this topic were as conventional as anyone’s. How could Brownstone be taken over by something of which I had never heard? What is this mysterious power of this dark force out there?

To be sure, I never once believed the Covid shot would result in public health benefits, but that is because I read books in Virology 101: a fast-spreading, fast-mutating respiratory infection with a zoonotic reservoir will always outwit any conceivable shot called a vaccine. If such a thing did miraculously come into existence, it would be a decade in the testing.

That was conventional wisdom a few generations ago, but so was the functioning of natural immunity via exposure.

It was research into the history of Covid controls that brought a shift toward awareness. It gradually dawned on me, and pretty much everyone associated with Brownstone, that the whole thinking behind lockdowns (and closures, censorship, and compliance protocols) was indeed to prepare the public for the shots, the military countermeasures marketed as vaccines, even though they stopped neither infection nor transmission.

If that shocks you, you haven’t been following the mountains of evidence that finally piled up against my long-running assumption that this was just mistaken judgment rooted in epidemiologic fallacy. The apparent goal was maximum uptake through any means possible: social isolation, forced face covering, fear propaganda, and finally mandates enforced by penalty of unemployment, professional disgrace, and poverty.

In passing, I truly had no excuse not to know this, since this is precisely what I was told by the very man who claims to be the inventor of lockdowns, a person who now runs a vaccine company. He specifically said to me in April 2020 that the whole purpose of the lockdown was to wait for the shot. I didn’t believe him, hung up, and forgot about the call. He was of course telling me the whole plan.

It’s astonishing to consider the power of an industry that could prevail on nearly all governments in the world to destroy their economies and violate citizens’ rights at once and then force an experimental product on billions. That’s more power than the East India Company ever had, certainly, and probably more than even the most well-heeled munitions manufacturer. That’s capture of the ultimate sort, with an agenda so rotten that it should hardly surprise anyone that the public has lost trust.

An industry this powerful can also keep itself off the list of possible agents of harm in any investigations concerning chronic disease. It devotes vast resources to this purpose: that’s the whole point of pharmaceutical advertising, not just to sell products but to keep the media quiet.

That is a serious source of worry right now. Can we get to the truth?

Avoiding the topic of vaccines, then, was never a viable path for an institute founded to address the interaction of public health and freedom generally. Inevitably, the fallout from these egregious years has shone a public spotlight on vaccines, the subsidized and protected industry, its power, and thus urge some measure of accountability. That inquiry eventually must address vaccine harms, which have been high even from the data we have, though we know for sure that the harms are underreported.

Here, the topic of autism is also unavoidable, if only as an expression of public skepticism of the medical establishment, simultaneous with vast vaccine harms and an epidemic of autism spectrum disorders. And Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., together with his extraordinary team, has sworn to get to the bottom of it quickly.

A new report from the CDC lists some seriously alarming numbers on the rise of autism.” Among children aged 8 years in 2022, ASD prevalence was 32.2 per 1,000 children (one in 31),” writes the report. It leaves little room to believe that this 16% rise in two years (32,000% since 1970) is an artifact of better diagnostics and otherwise due to testing contingencies.

There is a cause, and it is likely exogenous. There are many possible candidates, but there is a growing and burgeoning sense – though never reported or speculated on in legacy media – that it is related to vaccines and some feature of the incredible cocktail listed in the childhood schedule to which the Covid-19 shot has been added.

RFK explains more here. In any case, it is an obvious candidate for investigation, despite ubiquitous warnings never to go there. For his own part, RFK does not breathe the V-word in public. The shots are included in the category of environmental causes.

Far from being a genetic condition, research has also shown a high percentage of autistic children showing notable onset of behavioral changes: “Declining trajectories of development, consistent with a regressive onset pattern, are common in children with ASD and may be more the rule than the exception.”

In English, that means parents or caretakers are aware when their child moves quickly from normal to broken upon exposure to…something. This is hardly a secret: CHD records countless anecdotes.

Could it be the V word? That is part of what is on the table for investigation.

Remember that the makers of these shots are not fiduciarily liable for any harms done to those who receive them. That makes these products unique in the marketplace. This change happened in 1986, before which time the schedule required 5 shots by age 2 for 7 diseases. Today, this is up to 27 shots by age 2 and approximately 50–73 shots or more by age 18, covering 17 diseases. There is a constant push on to add ever more shots.

After so many decades of silence and a near ban on any and all speculation in media and research in academia, the dam seems to have broken all at once. The National Institutes of Health is working on teams of researchers in academia and private nonprofits to study this in detail, and come up with some plausible answers as soon as September.

This is just the beginning. There will be years ahead to flesh all this out and examine the causes, and make adjustments. Vaccines are not off the table as causal agents. Whatever the results of the studies, you will need to read them yourself because the legacy media has every financial incentive not to report them accurately.

Brownstone as an institution is in no position to make any firm judgments. But we have been fortunate to support researchers who have long explored this relationship. Among them is Toby Rogers. His dissertation, The Political Economy of Autism, has been downloaded more than 92,000 times. Though his thesis is rather shocking – autism is potentially bankrupting of the social order, and the shot schedule is the most plausible explanation – it has never been picked apart or otherwise refuted by anyone associated with the pharmaceutical industry.

Because of the dearth of publishers willing to go there, Brownstone is stepping up to make a version of this book available in accessible form. If it is wrong, the author wants to know. If it is right, we need to know that too. That same can be said of all investigations into this important topic. If the industry is actually responsible, even to a minor degree, in causing such harm and yet is immune from any legal liability, that is a serious problem.

On a personal note on this – and most people have some story that involves friends and loved ones – my own beloved nephew is autistic and requires continued care. My brother, Professor Robert Lee Tucker (two PhDs, arts and business) has written a moving chronicle of his son’s life that bears reading: Like a Crown: Adventures in Autism. The latest interest in this topic from HHS and NIH has inspired him to begin his own nonprofit to study the topic.

In addition to causal agents, Tucker’s interest is in the pressing issue of care and making a better life for victims. As RFK pointed out in his press conference, there are no homes for these people and precious little in the way of public resources at all. It is nearly impossible for autistic kids and adults to get jobs due to the minimum wage that prices their services out of the market. I know this from personal experience in my own life when valued co-workers were squeezed out of the market due to constant increases in the legal pay floor.

Trust is all but gone in this post-lockdown period, and public opinion has shifted dramatically and will continue to do so. Government investigators are lagging behind the public mind at this point, as is usually the case. That said, the people in positions of authority to redirect research dollars and medical priorities to this topic deserve congratulations. They are taking huge risks to their careers and reputations.

